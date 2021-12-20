FOREX-Dollar shines, euro sags as Omicron spreads while Fed hawks circle

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar hovered near its highest point in 17 months against major peers on Monday after Federal Reserve officials signalled a first pandemic-era interest rate increase could come as early as March.

The euro sank with the British pound after the Netherlands went into lockdown on Sunday and Britain's health minister declined to rule out further restrictions before Christmas amid the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Although COVID-19 restrictions cloud the outlook for economic growth, they also risk keeping inflation elevated and turning central banks more hawkish.

Fed Governor Chris Waller, a known hawk, said on Friday that he thought a rate increase in March would be "very likely" and that the central bank could start to run down it balance sheet in mid-2022. Meanwhile, erstwhile dove Mary Daly, president of the San Francisco Fed, refused to rule out a March increase and voiced support for as many as three increases next year.

The Fed's rapid hawkish tilt combined with Omicron's troubling spread intensified a risk-off mood, which led investors to squirrel away their capital in safe havens, including Treasuries and the dollar, with moves exacerbated by year-end profit taking, said Ken Cheug, chief Asian foreign-exchange strategist at Mizuho Bank.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six major peers, stood at 96.629, not far from last month's peak of 96.938, the highest since July 2020.

The greenback touched its highest levels since Dec. 15 against the euro, sterling and the risk-sensitive Australian dollar, although it slipped against fellow haven currency the yen, but remained near the middle of the trading range of the past three weeks.

Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RR, to which the dollar-yen pair are often closely correlated, languished near a two-week low reached Friday.

Money markets price about 50-50 odds of a quarter-point hike by March. FEDWATCH

Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne, warned that despite the tailwind from an increasingly hawkish Fed, the dollar may be vulnerable to a retracement.

"Positioning is skewed long in USDs, so the prospect of position squaring into year-end is elevated," Weston wrote in a client note. "While central bank actions are the real issue, headlines on Omicron could be seen as the smoking gun for position squaring."

Currency bid prices at 0530 GMT

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1250

$1.1236

+0.14%

-7.91%

+1.1255

+1.1235

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

113.4600

113.7400

-0.19%

+9.90%

+113.7000

+113.4800

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=EBS

127.64

127.77

-0.10%

+0.57%

+127.8200

+127.5300

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9234

0.9241

-0.07%

+4.38%

+0.9244

+0.9234

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.3225

1.3233

-0.05%

-3.19%

+1.3243

+1.3223

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2902

1.2894

+0.05%

+1.31%

+1.2905

+1.2886

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.7109

0.7127

-0.25%

-7.59%

+0.7134

+0.7105

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.6722

0.6737

-0.22%

-6.39%

+0.6750

+0.6722

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sam Holmes and Gerry Doyle)

