FOREX-Dollar set for third week of gains as US debt talks loom large

By Iain Withers

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - The dollar eased on Friday but remained on track for a third straight weekly gain, as markets raised bets on higher-for-longer interest rates to curb sticky inflation and nervously awaited a resolution to last-ditch U.S. debt ceiling talks.

Apparent progress on Thursday in talks between President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy helped ease jitters, but markets remained on edge at any risk of a default ahead of a long bank holiday weekend in the U.S.

"Monday is a bank holiday in the U.S. so market participants will have to wait until Tuesday 30th May to trade positions again so there is a strong belief that Washington needs to make a deal happen today," currency analysts at MUFG said in a note.

Wall Street traders have become increasingly wary of U.S. government debt securities, but the prospect of an imminent deal helped lift sentiment across markets on Friday and boost more risk-sensitive currencies at the expense of the dollar.

The U.S. dollar index - which tracks the greenback against six major counterparts - was last down 0.2% on the day at 104.06, just off Thursday's two-month high of 104.31. It was nonetheless on track for a weekly gain of around 0.8%. =USD

The dollar's recent momentum has also been driven by raised expectations that the Federal Reserve will have to keep interest rates higher for longer to subdue inflation.

Money markets are now pricing in a 42.5% chance that the Federal Reserve will deliver another 25-basis-point rate hike at its policy meeting next month, while expectations that the Fed will begin cutting rates later this year have been scaled back. =FEDWATCH

Data released on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing increased moderately last week to 229,000, coming in lower than expectations.

"Recent moves in currencies have been mainly driven by a sharp repricing of FOMC policy," said Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA).

The dollar edged away from a six-month high against the yen and last stood at 139.67, having reached 140.23 yen in the previous session, its highest since November. JPY=EBS

The euro and British pound regained some ground, but were struggling to recoup recent losses against the dollar.

It is unclear whether the European Central Bank can lower price growth to its 2% target within two years and inflationary pressures remain persistent in the bloc, Croatian policymaker Boris Vujcic said on Friday.

The single currency was last up 0.1% against the dollar at $1.07350, but was not far from its two-month low of $1.0708 hit in the previous session. EUR=EBS

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Additional reporting by Rae Wee in Singapore, Editing by Kim Coghill)

