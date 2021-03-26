FOREX-Dollar roughly flat but close to 4-yr highs on economic optimism
By Jessica DiNapoli and Tom Wilson
NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - The dollar was roughly flat against major currencies on Friday, but still near four-month peaks, on continued optimism about the U.S. economy, and came close to surpassing a 10-month high against the Japanese yen.
Against a basket of six major currencies =USD, the greenback stood at 92.7200, on track to close out the week with a gain of about 0.7%. It was shrugging off data showing that consumer spending recently fell.
The dollar-yen also rose as high as 109.80, roughly the highest since June. =JPY Late on Friday, it was at 109.6400.
"The dollar has gotten a second wind," said Minh Trang, senior foreign exchange trader at Silicon Valley Bank, adding that the upward trend in the greenback "will come in spurts as bull markets do."
Yields on U.S. Treasuries rose but held below one-year highs reached last week. [nL1N2LO27M]
U.S. jobless claims fell to a one-year low last week and President Joe Biden said he would double his vaccination plan after reaching his previous goal of 100 million shots 42 days ahead of schedule, both of which support optimism about the dollar.
The euro managed to claw back ground from Thursday's four-month low, though the common currency is still bruised by doubts over the slow pace of vaccinations and rising infections.
In a boost for the euro, business morale in the euro zone's biggest economy Germany hit its highest level in almost two years in March as rising demand for manufactured goods kept factories humming.
Elsewhere, bitcoin BTC=BTSP gained more than 4%, helping recover some of its pullback from a record high of almost $62,000 touched earlier this month. It was last up 4.50% at $53,654.
Currency bid prices at 3:40PM (1940 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
92.7090
92.8070
-0.09%
3.032%
+92.8740
+92.6440
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1796
$1.1764
+0.26%
-3.47%
+$1.1807
+$1.1763
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
109.6300
109.1800
+0.42%
+6.11%
+109.8450
+109.1300
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
129.31
128.43
+0.69%
+1.88%
+129.4500
+128.4500
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9383
0.9401
-0.18%
+6.06%
+0.9418
+0.9384
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3783
$1.3733
+0.37%
+0.89%
+$1.3812
+$1.3730
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2587
1.2609
-0.17%
-1.15%
+1.2609
+1.2561
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7628
$0.7581
+0.63%
-0.83%
+$0.7637
+$0.7579
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.1068
1.1057
+0.10%
+2.42%
+1.1094
+1.1058
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8557
0.8563
-0.07%
-4.25%
+0.8572
+0.8536
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6991
$0.6954
+0.56%
-2.62%
+$0.7002
+$0.6951
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.5750
8.6610
-0.77%
+0.09%
+8.6430
+8.5795
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.1158
10.1740
-0.57%
-3.36%
+10.1900
+10.1121
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.6424
8.6548
+0.15%
+5.44%
+8.6634
+8.6316
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.1958
10.1805
+0.15%
+1.18%
+10.2063
+10.1724
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli and Tom Wilson, additional reporting by Stanley White in Tokyo; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Jonathan Oatis)
((T.Wilson@thomsonreuters.com; (44) 20 7513 5676; Reuters Messaging: t.wilson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.