FOREX-Dollar rises with bets on hawkish Fed; sterling drops

By Sinéad Carew and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Thursday as U.S. Treasury yields increased and investors eyed hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials, while the British pound fell as investors were left unimpressed by the UK government's latest budget.

The greenback rebounded a little after falling in recent weeks as inflation data and Fed policymakers' remarks had fuelled bets that the U.S. central bank could soon slow the pace of its interest rate hikes.

But at an event on Thursday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard showed a graphic suggesting that even dovish assumptions would require the central bank's policy rate to rise to at least around 5%, while stricter assumptions suggest it would be above 7%. The federal funds rate is currently in the 3.75%-4.00% range after a spate of aggressive hikes.

Joe Perry, senior market analyst at FOREX.com and City Index in New York, also pointed to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's focus on the terminal rate rather than the pace of increases.

While he expects the dollar to go lower in the long term, Perry sees the "opportunity for a bounce to 109.25 or so in the dollar index, and then rolling over and continuing lower."

"Vice versa in the euro, we could see it pull back to $1.01 and then bouncing higher as well," he said.

Brad Bechtel, global head of FX at Jefferies, described Bullard's presentation as "relatively hawkish" and also noted that the gain in U.S. Treasury yields was also helping the dollar on Thursday.

Also noting sterling's move on Thursday, Bechtel said investors were concerned by UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt's budget, which included tax increases and tighter public spending aimed at cooling inflation and restoring the country's economic reputation.

"The budget had some holes and wasn't all that impressive from a markets standpoint," Bechtel said. "They're plugging a hole by slamming the consumer. You've an economy that's falling and a cost of living crisis, and they're raising taxes."

The British pound GBP=D3 was last down 0.53% at $1.1850 after earlier falling as much as 1.25% to $1.17645. The euro EURGBP=D3 was up 0.26% against the pound at 87.43 pence.

Against the dollar the euro EUR=EBS was last down 0.30% at $1.0364 after dropping as much as 0.86% earlier in the session. Earlier this week it had briefly touched $1.048, its highest level since July.

The dollar index .DXY, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was recently up 0.38% at 106.687. After hitting a 20-year high in late September, the index had lost more than 8% when it touched its most recent intraday low on Tuesday.

Against the Japanese yen JPY=EBS, the greenback was last up 0.44% at 140.1650 after falling earlier in the session. At its peak on Thursday it had risen 0.83%.

The Aussie dollar AUD=D3 was down 0.82% at $0.6682, while the Kiwi NZD=D3 was down 0.46% to $0.6121.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:14PM (2014 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0364

$1.0395

-0.30%

-8.84%

+$1.0407

+$1.0306

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

140.1650

139.5500

+0.44%

+21.76%

+140.7300

+138.8800

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

145.26

145.02

+0.17%

+11.46%

+145.4700

+144.4600

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9521

0.9452

+0.74%

+4.38%

+0.9557

+0.9435

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.1850

$1.1913

-0.53%

-12.38%

+$1.1957

+$1.1765

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3333

1.3328

+0.02%

+5.43%

+1.3400

+1.3314

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6682

$0.6741

-0.82%

-8.03%

+$0.6751

+$0.6635

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9867

0.9817

+0.51%

-4.84%

+0.9869

+0.9808

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8743

0.8720

+0.26%

+4.08%

+0.8772

+0.8696

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6121

$0.6146

-0.46%

-10.61%

+$0.6168

+$0.6065

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.1190

9.9930

+1.36%

+14.97%

+10.1875

+10.0060

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.4922

10.3930

+0.95%

+4.79%

+10.5153

+10.3918

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.6136

10.4753

+1.18%

+17.69%

+10.6707

+10.4590

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.0008

10.8728

+1.18%

+7.49%

+11.0201

+10.8809

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew and Gregrude in New York, Harry Robertson in London; Editing by Alex Richardson, Bernadette Baum and Paul Simao)

((Sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com; harry.robertson@thomsonreuters.com; tom.westbrook@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.