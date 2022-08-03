FOREX-Dollar rises vs yen; U.S. economic data, Fed officials' comments supportive

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was up against the yen on Wednesday after data showed a surprise pickup in the U.S. services industry in July, while hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials this week also supported the greenback.

The Institute for Supply Management said its non-manufacturing PMI rebounded last month from June. The increase ended three straight monthly declines. It also showed supply bottlenecks and price pressures eased, and backed up the view that the economy is not in a recession.

Fed officials voiced their determination again on Wednesday to rein in high inflation, although one noted a half-percentage-point hike in the U.S. central bank's key interest rate next month might be enough to march toward that goal.

The greenback rallied on Tuesday after a trio of Fed officials signaled that the central bank remains "completely united" on increasing rates to a level that will put a dent in the highest U.S. inflation since the 1980s.

"The Federal Reserve is pushing back on diminishing rate hike expectations, and that's helped to give the dollar a lift," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive in Toronto.

U.S. monthly jobs data due on Friday will also help set the tone for the greenback, analysts said.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major peers, was last nearly flat at 106.40. The index had been lower heading into the report.

The dollar index, which remains up sharply for the year so far, had eased recently as investors began reassessing how aggressive the Fed may be with rate hikes.

Against the yen, the dollar was last up 0.6% at 134.05 yen JPY=EBS.

The yen's "safe-haven status is eroding," Button said. "The dollar is both the source of growth and the safe haven. That's absolutely super charged dollar gains this year, given the state of monetary policy."

Friction after the highest-level U.S. visit to Taiwan in 25 years also may help support the U.S. dollar, analysts said. China condemned House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit and began six days of military drills surrounding Taiwan. Pelosi left Taiwan on Wednesday after pledging American solidarity during her brief visit.

Against the dollar, the euro was last flat at $1.0165 EUR=EBS. Reports earlier showed monthly drops in both business activity and retail sales in the euro zone.

Sterling weakened against the dollar. It was last down 0.1% at $1.2145 ahead of a Bank of England policy meeting on Thursday. It is expected to raise rates for the sixth straight time. GBP=D3

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:31PM (1931 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

106.4000

106.4400

-0.03%

11.224%

+106.8200

+105.9700

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0165

$1.0166

+0.00%

+0.00%

+$1.0212

+$1.0123

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

134.0500

133.1800

+0.64%

+0.00%

+134.5400

+132.2950

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

136.27

135.37

+0.66%

+0.00%

+136.4200

+134.8400

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9613

0.9573

+0.43%

+0.00%

+0.9651

+0.9544

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2145

$1.2158

-0.10%

+0.00%

+$1.2207

+$1.2100

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2838

1.2878

-0.32%

+0.00%

+1.2892

+1.2833

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6951

$0.6921

+0.48%

+0.00%

+$0.6953

+$0.6887

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9770

0.9732

+0.39%

+0.00%

+0.9783

+0.9725

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8368

0.8354

+0.17%

+0.00%

+0.8373

+0.8343

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6275

$0.6255

+0.33%

+0.00%

+$0.6278

+$0.6214

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

9.7105

9.7665

-0.44%

+0.00%

+9.7870

+9.6900

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.8752

9.9364

-0.62%

+0.00%

+9.9477

+9.8586

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.2066

10.2416

-0.35%

+0.00%

+10.2689

+10.1849

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.3752

10.4121

-0.35%

+0.00%

+10.4270

+10.3706

(Additional reporting by Iain Withers in London; Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo and Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne, David Holmes, Will Dunham and Nick Zieminski)

