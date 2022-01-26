FOREX-Dollar rises to three-week high after Fed decision
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a three-week on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled that it is likely to raise U.S. interest rates in March as expected and later launch a significant reduction in its asset holdings.
The combined moves will complete a pivot away from the loose U.S. monetary policy that has defined the pandemic era and toward a more urgent fight against inflation.
The Fed's statement at the end of its two-day policy meeting left questions about the timing of rate hikes and reducing the U.S. central bank's almost $9 trillion balance sheet, but markets reacted calmly to the statement.
The dollar index =USD measuring the value of the greenback against six major currencies rose 0.456%.
"The statement still leaves a lot of questions to be answered particularly when it comes to the balance sheet roll-off. There wasn't a whole lot of detail provided," said Russell Price, chief economist at Ameriprise Financial.
But Lee Ferridge, head of macro strategy for North America at State Street Global Markets, said quantitative tightening will happen.
"The idea of the balance sheet reduction as now mentioned in the statement puts us on the table for June,” he said.
Equity markets had been on a roller-coaster ride this week as the combination of a hawkish Fed and slowing growth unnerved investors, prompting them to dump high-flying technology shares and seek refuge in safe-haven assets such as the dollar.
The euro EUR= slipped 0.44% to $1.1249 while the Japanese yen weakened 0.62% to 114.57 per dollar.
The Bank of Canada earlier said it will soon start hiking rates to combat inflation as the Canadian economy no longer needed to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19. The central bank surprised some analysts by leaving rates unchanged at 0.25%.
The Canadian dollar CAD= fell 0.21% versus the greenback to 1.27 per dollar.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 3:00PM (2000 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
96.3880
95.9730
+0.45%
0.758%
+96.4450
+95.9080
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1252
$1.1302
-0.43%
-1.01%
+$1.1311
+$1.1247
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
114.5550
113.8550
+0.61%
-0.49%
+114.6900
+113.7800
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
128.89
128.67
+0.17%
-1.10%
+129.2400
+128.6000
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9237
0.9183
+0.60%
+1.28%
+0.9242
+0.9174
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3463
$1.3507
-0.30%
-0.43%
+$1.3524
+$1.3460
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2653
1.2634
+0.15%
+0.08%
+1.2667
+1.2560
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7121
$0.7153
-0.43%
-2.02%
+$0.7181
+$0.7115
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0392
1.0377
+0.14%
+0.22%
+1.0399
+1.0370
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8355
0.8370
-0.18%
-0.54%
+0.8373
+0.8343
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6658
$0.6685
-0.34%
-2.67%
+$0.6701
+$0.6652
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.9180
8.9365
-0.02%
+1.42%
+8.9490
+8.8700
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.0446
10.0994
-0.54%
+0.32%
+10.1028
+10.0032
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
9.3028
9.2628
+0.08%
+3.16%
+9.3171
+9.2358
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.4714
10.4635
+0.08%
+2.32%
+10.4851
+10.4288
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
USD positionshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3qGIODg
(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Tomasz Janowski, John Stonestreet, Alexandra Hudson and Jonathan Oatis)
((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))
