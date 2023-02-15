FOREX-Dollar rises to six-week peak as strong U.S. retail sales bolster higher-rates scenario

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Laura Matthews

NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to a six-week peak against a currency basket after the release of hotter-than-expected U.S. retail sales data on Wednesday, bolstering investors' expectations that the Federal Reserve would keep monetary policy tight for some timeto fight stubbornlyhigh inflation.

The greenback also ascended to a fresh six-week peak versus the yen.

Data showed that U.S. retail sales surged 3.0% last month, increasing by the most in nearly two years. The numbers for December were unrevised to show sales dropping 1.1%. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales would increase 1.8%, with estimates ranging from 0.5% to 3.0%.

On Tuesday, the U.S. government reported that consumer prices acceleratedon a monthly basis in January, rising 0.5%, due in part to higher rental and food costs. The gain matched economists' expectations in a Reuters poll and was well above the 0.1% month-on-month rise in December. Year-on-year prices rose 6.4%, down from 6.5% in December but above economists' expectations of a 6.2% gain.

In afternoon trading, the dollar index rose 0.6% to 103.90 =USD, after hitting a six-week peak of 104.11.

Against the yen, the dollar surged to 134.355 yen JPY=EBS, the highest since Jan. 6. It was last up 0.8% at 134.16 yen.

The euro, meanwhile, fell 0.5% against the dollar to 1.0682 EUR=EBS.

In December, Fed policymakers' median projection saw the central bank's policy rate peaking at 5.1% this year. But interest rate futures markets FEDWATCH have priced a peak above 5.2% hitting in July, and traders are becoming less sure that cuts are coming in 2023. Rates currently stand at 4.5% to 4.75%.

Deutsche Bank economists said they now expect the Fed to raise the policy rate to as high as 5.6%, having previously expected a 5.1% peak.

Sterling GBP=D3 dropped 1.3% to $1.2022 in the wake of data showing British inflation cooled more than expected in January to an annual rate of 10.1%, alleviating some of the pressure on the Bank of England to keep hiking interest rates.

Also on investors' radars was an announcement by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon that she would step down after more than eight years in the job.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 fell 1.3% to US$0.6897. Australia's central bank chief Philip Lowe told members of parliament that rates still had a ways to rise.

Meanwhile, China's yuan CNY=CFXS traded onshore hit more than a one-month low at 6.8576 to the dollar, which was last up 0.3% at 6.8515.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:36PM (2036 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

103.9000

103.2500

+0.64%

0.396%

+104.1100

+103.1500

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0682

$1.0737

-0.50%

-0.30%

+$1.0745

+$1.0661

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

134.1750

133.1000

+0.82%

+2.35%

+134.3550

+132.5500

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

143.31

142.89

+0.29%

+2.15%

+143.4300

+142.3500

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9244

0.9215

+0.33%

-0.01%

+0.9262

+0.9214

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2018

$1.2176

-1.29%

-0.61%

+$1.2181

+$1.1990

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3398

1.3338

+0.45%

-1.11%

+1.3440

+1.3336

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6898

$0.6985

-1.25%

+1.20%

+$0.6989

+$0.6865

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9872

0.9893

-0.21%

-0.23%

+0.9911

+0.9865

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8885

0.8820

+0.74%

+0.46%

+0.8902

+0.8817

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6279

$0.6338

-0.96%

-1.14%

+$0.6338

+$0.6253

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.2115

10.1295

+0.88%

+4.13%

+10.2435

+10.1585

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.9111

10.8768

+0.32%

+3.98%

+10.9618

+10.8589

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.4384

10.3516

+0.32%

+0.30%

+10.4678

+10.3521

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.1521

11.1165

+0.32%

+0.02%

+11.1855

+11.1137

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Laura Matthews; Additional reporting by Harry Robertson in London and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Kim Coghill, Bernadette Baum, Andrea Ricci and Paul Simao)

