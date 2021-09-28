FOREX-Dollar rises to 10-1/2-month peak, lifted by Treasury yield surge

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar surged to its highest in more than 10 months on Tuesday, tracking the rise in Treasury yields, as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve possibly reducing asset purchases in November and an interest rate hike likely to follow.

On Tuesday, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit a three-month peak, and were last up four basis points at 1.5253% US10YT=RR.

The rise in yields accelerated after the U.S. central bank turned hawkish at last week's monetary policy meeting, reinforcing the market view for a sooner-than-expected Fed taper.

"Yields are generally moving higher as rising inflation expectations weigh on the relative attractiveness of government bonds, but are climbing even faster in the United States as traders bet the Federal Reserve will move more quickly than its global counterparts," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.

"Rate differentials are tilting toward the dollar, weakening low-yielders and putting pressure on economies with significant borrowing needs."

In afternoon trading in New York, the U.S. dollar index reached its highest level since early November and was last up 0.3% at 93.719=USD.

Risk aversion exacerbated the currency market moves, said Neil Jones, head of FX sales at Mizuho, with Wall Street shares down.

The Australian dollar, which is seen as a liquid proxy for risk appetite, dropped 0.6% at US$0.7240 AUD=D3.

The euro was down 0.1% versus the dollar at $1.1681 EUR=EBS. Earlier in the session, it hit a six-week low of $1.1668, after comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, saying that U.S. inflation at the end of the year would be closer to 4%, double the Fed target.

"One theme that seems to be gaining traction is that the market lies on the cusp of reassessing the path for the Fed tightening cycle," ING strategists wrote in a note to clients.

"A big move higher in the short-end is the key reason why we are bullish on the dollar, particularly from 2Q next year, but we will closely monitor and reassess whether that move needs to come earlier - largely a function of timing the take-off in short-end rates."

The Japanese yen weakened to its lowest level in nearly three months against the dollar. The greenback was last up 0.5% at 111.57 yen. JPY=EBS.

The yen is the G10 currency most correlated with U.S. two-year and 10-year Treasury yields, MUFG currency analyst Lee Hardman said in a note to clients.

Minutes from the Bank of Japan's July meeting showed that some central bank policymakers warned of the risk of a delay in the country's economic recovery.

The British pound, meanwhile, was down 1.2% at $1.3532. The currency jumped last week after a hawkish tone by the Bank of England, but analysts struck a cautious note on the currency as Britain struggled with supply chain chaos due to a shortage of truck drivers.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:02 PM (1902 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

93.7590

93.4110

+0.39%

4.199%

+93.8050

+93.3600

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1676

$1.1695

-0.15%

-4.43%

+$1.1704

+$1.1668

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

111.5950

111.0100

+0.53%

+8.00%

+111.6350

+110.9350

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

130.28

129.79

+0.38%

+2.65%

+130.3600

+129.6800

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9299

0.9257

+0.45%

+5.11%

+0.9302

+0.9259

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3531

$1.3706

-1.25%

-0.94%

+$1.3717

+$1.3522

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2676

1.2629

+0.36%

-0.47%

+1.2707

+1.2594

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7238

$0.7287

-0.66%

-5.90%

+$0.7311

+$0.7226

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0857

1.0824

+0.30%

+0.46%

+1.0859

+1.0826

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8626

0.8538

+1.03%

-3.48%

+0.8640

+0.8526

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6954

$0.7014

-0.86%

-3.17%

+$0.7026

+$0.6943

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.6650

8.6010

+0.80%

+0.97%

+8.6815

+8.5990

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.1163

10.0530

+0.63%

-3.35%

+10.1426

+10.0475

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.7361

8.7079

+0.21%

+6.58%

+8.7499

+8.6971

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.2003

10.1792

+0.21%

+1.23%

+10.2166

+10.1750

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Susan Fenton and Mark Heinrich)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.