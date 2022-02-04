FOREX-Dollar rises from two-week low after U.S. jobs surprise

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar advanced from two-week lows on Friday after data showed the world's largest economy created far more jobs than expected, raising the chances of a larger Federal Reserve interest rate increase at the March policy meeting.

The dollar index, a gauge of its value against six major currencies, rose 0.1% to 95.446=USD, after falling to a two-week low of 95.136 earlier amid a resurgent euro.

But the dollar was still down 1.8% on the week, on pace for its largest weekly percentage decline since November 2020.

Data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls grew 467,000 jobs last month. Data for December was revised higher to show 510,000 jobs created instead of the previously reported 199,000.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 150,000 jobs added in January. Estimates ranged from a decrease of 400,000 to a gain of 385,000 jobs.

Market participants were prepared for a weaker-than-forecast reading given the decline in the ADP U.S. private payrolls report released earlier this week. That report showed a decline due to the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Average hourly earnings, a measure of wage inflation and a closely-watched metric, also rose 0.7% last month, and 5.7% on a year-on-year basis.

"It is the 0.7% month-on-month gain in wages that is most hawkish," wrote Daragh Maher, head of FX strategy, at HSBC. "This helps counter dollar-bearish real income squeeze concerns and the stagflation theme, and will likely energize FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) hawks.

The dollar also tracked the surge in U.S. Treasury yields.

U.S. two-year and five-year yields, both of which reflect interest rate expectations, rose to 1.2970% US2YT=RR, the highest since late February 2020, and 1.79% US5YT=RR, its best level since July 2019, respectively.

In the afternoon session, U.S. rate futures implied more than five rate hikes this year, or about 134.4 basis points in policy tightening. The probability of a 50 basis-point increase next month rose to nearly 40%, from just 18% before the data release. FEDWATCH

The euro was still up on the day, rising 0.1% at $1.1455 EUR=EBS. It was up 1.7% on the week, on track for its best weekly performance since late March 2020, benefiting from a hawkish turn by the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday.

The euro stalled around the resistance level of $1.1480 because of dollar gains following the U.S. employment report.

HSBC's Maher said the euro/dollar pair is likely to resume its upward momentum given that the market seems more fixated on the ECB's hawkishness, which surprised markets, than the Fed.

Sterling also has been among the big currency movers this week, after the Bank of England raised rates to 0.5% on Thursday - marking the first back-to-back increases by the central bank since 2004.

The pound though fell 0.5% to $1.3536 GBP=D3. On the week, it was up 1% this week.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:38PM (2038 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

95.4040

95.3620

+0.06%

-0.271%

+95.7040

+95.1360

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1457

$1.1439

+0.17%

+0.79%

+$1.1483

+$1.1411

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

115.1900

114.9950

+0.18%

+0.07%

+115.4200

+114.7700

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

131.96

131.53

+0.33%

+1.26%

+132.0900

+131.4600

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9249

0.9200

+0.54%

+1.40%

+0.9258

+0.9195

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3534

$1.3599

-0.47%

+0.08%

+$1.3614

+$1.3505

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2746

1.2677

+0.55%

+0.81%

+1.2788

+1.2663

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7080

$0.7140

-0.83%

-2.59%

+$0.7151

+$0.7052

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0597

1.0522

+0.71%

+2.20%

+1.0602

+1.0522

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8465

0.8412

+0.63%

+0.77%

+0.8469

+0.8406

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6616

$0.6664

-0.71%

-3.32%

+$0.6683

+$0.6590

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.7730

8.7205

+0.69%

-0.33%

+8.8160

+8.6995

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.0554

9.9494

+1.07%

+0.42%

+10.0787

+9.9603

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.1362

9.0863

+0.68%

+1.31%

+9.1718

+9.0641

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.4711

10.4007

+0.68%

+2.32%

+10.4855

+10.3900

