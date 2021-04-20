FOREX-Dollar rises from lows; oil drop hits crude-linked currencies
By David Henry
NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Tuesday as interest rates in the United States moved in a tight range and a drop in oil prices hit crude-linked currencies.
After touching its lowest level in nearly seven weeks, the dollar index against major currencies =USDrose 0.2% to 91.204 in the afternoon in New York.
The euro EUR=EBS was flat at $1.2033 after rising nearly 0.4% on the outlook for increasing vaccinations. The British pound GBP=D3 fell 0.4% to $1.3937 after it backed off from touching $1.40 and gaining 1% on Monday.
The dollar has fallen in April as U.S. bond yields retreated from the 14-month highs of 1.776% reached last month. The currency and yield declines have come as evidence mounted that the Federal Reserve would be slower about tightening monetary policy than it had appeared to the market, analysts said.
The 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RRslipped to 1.57% after trading in a narrow range around 1.60%.
The currency and interest rate markets could be relatively calm for another few weeks as the Fed and the European Central Bank each take their time about adjusting their rate policies, said Mazen Issa, senior currency strategist at TD Securities.
"There really isn't a strong catalyst in either direction this month to really break us out of ranges," Issa said.
Some encouragement for the euro came from the announcement that the European Union has secured an additional 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by BioNTech 22UAy.DE and Pfizer PFE.N.
The vaccination news suggests that the pace of Europe's recovery from the pandemic will begin to catch up with the United States and its story of faster growth, Issa said.
"The FX market is moving away from this idea of full-on U.S. exceptionalism to being in a little bit more in limbo now," he said.
Against the Japanese yen, the dollar edged up to 108.09 after having broken below 108 for the first time since March 5.
Oil-linked currencies took a hit when crude prices fell 1% on fears that surging coronavirus infections in India will bring restrictions and reduce demand for oil.
The Canadian dollar, CAD=D3 which had been steady ahead of a Wednesday meeting of the Bank of Canada, then weakened the most in nearly two months to 1.2620 against the dollar, or 79.24 U.S. cents. The Norwegian crown NOK=D3 retreated from its strongest levels against the dollar since 2018.
Mexico's peso MXN= also weakened with oil after hovering around three-month highs on the strength of carry trades in high-yield emerging market currencies bolstered by recent low volatility.
Bitcoin BTC=BTSP rose 1% to $56,211 on Tuesday afternoon.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 3:17PM (1917 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
91.2040
91.0490
+0.18%
1.359%
+91.2820
+90.8560
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.2033
$1.2036
-0.02%
-1.52%
+$1.2080
+$1.2023
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
108.0900
108.1500
-0.06%
+4.61%
+108.5450
+107.9750
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
130.07
130.14
-0.05%
+2.48%
+130.9600
+130.0000
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9161
0.9153
+0.09%
+3.55%
+0.9169
+0.9136
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3937
$1.3989
-0.37%
+2.02%
+$1.4008
+$1.3926
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2609
1.2531
+0.64%
-0.97%
+1.2623
+1.2479
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7721
$0.7755
-0.42%
+0.38%
+$0.7815
+$0.7709
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.1023
1.1016
+0.06%
+2.00%
+1.1047
+1.1010
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8633
0.8605
+0.33%
-3.40%
+0.8643
+0.8603
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.7171
$0.7180
-0.18%
-0.19%
+$0.7229
+$0.7165
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.3550
8.2965
+0.74%
-2.67%
+8.3650
+8.2520
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.0550
9.9866
+0.68%
-3.94%
+10.0615
+9.9532
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.4358
8.3980
+0.41%
+2.92%
+8.4437
+8.3615
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.1515
10.1099
+0.41%
+0.75%
+10.1583
+10.0990
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by David Henry in New York. Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft, Hideyuki Sano and Kevin Buckland; Editing by Larry King, Steve Orlofsky, Alex Richardson and Dan Grebler)
((David.Henry@thomsonreuters.com; +1-332-219-1974; Reuters Messaging: david.henry.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.