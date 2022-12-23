FOREX-Dollar rises as U.S. data not likely to stop Fed from hiking

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Harry Robertson
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The dollar gained against most currencies in choppy trading on Friday, tracking Treasury yields, as U.S. data showing a slowdown in the rise of one measure of inflation is not likely to prevent the Federal Reserve from keeping interest rates higher for longer.
The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.1% last month after climbing 0.4% in October. In the 12 months through November, the PCE index increased 5.5% after advancing 6.1% in October.
Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index gained 0.2% after increasing 0.3% in October. The so-called core PCE price index rose 4.7% on a year-on-year basis in November after increasing 5.0% in October. The Fed tracks the PCE price indexes for monetary policy.
Erik Bregar, director, FX & precious metals risk management at Silver Gold Bull in Toronto, said there was "no real positive surprise to the inflation data," noting that the numbers came in roughly in line with expectations.
"The data will feed the narrative that the Fed will keep rates tight for longer," he added.
In midmorning trading, the dollar rose 0.5% against the yen to 133 yen JPY=EBS. The Japanese currency, though, was on track for a weekly drop of 2.7% after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) tweaked a key bond market policy earlier this week.
The euro EUR=EBS was little changed against the dollar at $1.0598. Against the Swiss franc, the dollar was up 0.1% at 0.9235 francs CHF=EBS.
A second report on Friday showed that for U.S.-made capital goods rose moderately in November while shipments fell, pointing to a slowdown in business spending on equipment this quarter as higher borrowing costs cool demand for goods.
Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, rose 0.2% last month, data showed. These so-called core capital goods orders increased 0.3% in October.
However, shipments of core capital goods dipped 0.1% after increasing 1.4% in October.
In what has been a brutal year for global markets, the dollar has surged almost 9% as the Fed has aggressively hiked interest rates to tame inflation, luring investors back toward the country's fixed income assets.
The dollar index, however, has dropped more than 8% since hitting a 20-year high in September, with a sharp slowdown in U.S. inflation raising hopes that the Fed may soon end its tightening cycle.
The dollar index was last up 0.1% at 104.42 =USD.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:56AM (1456 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
104.4400
104.3700
+0.09%
9.175%
+104.5300
+104.1100
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0605
$1.0600
+0.06%
-6.71%
+$1.0633
+$1.0587
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
133.0750
132.3800
+0.51%
+15.58%
+133.1350
+132.1700
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
141.10
140.22
+0.63%
+8.27%
+141.1200
+140.0800
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9330
0.9312
+0.20%
+2.29%
+0.9331
+0.9288
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2035
$1.2037
-0.01%
-11.00%
+$1.2089
+$1.2020
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3641
1.3647
-0.03%
+7.90%
+1.3658
+1.3576
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6684
$0.6669
+0.23%
-8.04%
+$0.6711
+$0.6662
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9894
0.9867
+0.27%
-4.58%
+0.9898
+0.9866
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8809
0.8797
+0.14%
+4.87%
+0.8818
+0.8784
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6275
$0.6248
+0.43%
-8.32%
+$0.6304
+$0.6235
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
9.9060
9.8775
+0.35%
+12.51%
+9.9150
+9.8335
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.5083
10.4550
+0.51%
+4.95%
+10.5128
+10.4325
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.5204
10.4683
+0.57%
+16.66%
+10.5248
+10.4276
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.1575
11.0944
+0.57%
+9.02%
+11.1595
+11.0850
Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Harry Robertson in London; Additional reporting by and Rae Wee in Singapore
