FOREX-Dollar rises after US jobs data

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 07, 2023 — 08:33 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

NEW YORK, April 7 (Reuters) - The dollar strengthened on Friday after data showed an increase in jobs in the world's largest economy last month, suggesting the Federal Reserve may have to raise interest rates next month.

The dollar index rose by 0.3% to 102.16 =USD after the U.S. non-farm payrolls data. Against the yen, the dollar was up 0.4% at 132.21 yen JPY=EBS while the euro was 0.2% weaker at $1.0894 EUR=EBS.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by David Goodman )

