FOREX-Dollar rises after US jobs data

NEW YORK, April 7 (Reuters) - The dollar strengthened on Friday after data showed an increase in jobs in the world's largest economy last month, suggesting the Federal Reserve may have to raise interest rates next month.

The dollar index rose by 0.3% to 102.16 =USD after the U.S. non-farm payrolls data. Against the yen, the dollar was up 0.4% at 132.21 yen JPY=EBS while the euro was 0.2% weaker at $1.0894 EUR=EBS.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by David Goodman )

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.