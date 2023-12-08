News & Insights

US Markets

FOREX-Dollar rises after stronger-than-expected US jobs report; pares losses vs yen

Credit: REUTERS/Shohei Miyano

December 08, 2023 — 08:38 am EST

Written by Hannah Lang and Amanda Cooper for Reuters ->

By Hannah Lang and Amanda Cooper

WASHINGTON/LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday after the latest U.S. nonfarm payrolls report came in stronger than expected, with U.S. employers adding 199,000 jobs in November.

The yen fell against the dollar after staging its biggest rally in almost a year the day before.

The U.S. dollar index was last up 0.43% at 104.13. The yen was 0.55% lower against the dollar at 144.955.

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington and Amanda Cooper in London; Additional reporting by Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Kim Coghill and Mark Potter)

((Rae.Wee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.