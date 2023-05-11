FOREX-Dollar rises after jobless claims, producer prices

By Laura Matthews and Joice Alves

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, after recent jobless claims data strengthened the case for the Federal Reserve to halt interest rate hikes, but kept a high bar for a year-end cuts.

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits jumped last week to the highest level since late 2021, suggesting that higher interest rates were starting to weigh on the labor market.

The labor market remains tight, with 1.6 job openings for every unemployed person in March, well above the 1.0-1.2 range that is consistent with a jobs market that is not generating too much inflation.

U.S. producer prices, on the other hand, showed a moderate rise last month, posting the smallest annual increase in producer inflation in more than two years, further evidence that inflation pressures were easing. The producer price index for final demand rose 0.2% last month. In the 12 months through April, the PPI increased 2.3%. That was the smallest year-on-year rise since January 2021 and followed a 2.7% advance in March.

"For the dollar, I don't think it meaningfully alters what's already baked in," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst, at Convera in Washington. "I think there's a strong conviction that the Fed will pause rate hikes. But at the same time, we're not seeing an airtight case for rate cuts to materialize by the end of the year."

The dollar index =USD, which tracks the U.S. currency against six major peers, was at 101.92, up 0.7%

Sterling GBP=D3, which earlier trimmed declines after the Bank of England raised interest rates for the 12th consecutive time, was down 0.8% at $1.2522.

The euro EUR=EBS, which slipped to a three-week low following Chinese data showing more evidence of weakness in its post-COVID recovery, was last seen at $1.0904, down 0.6%.

"The dollar's recovery remains intact as China weakness and the Bank of England’s cautious rate guidance overshadow signs of the U.S. labor market losing steam and inflation continuing to moderate," said Manimbo.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a pause before expected rate cuts in September. The Fed's target range stands at 5% to 5.25%. FEDWATCH, USONFFE=

Currency bid prices at 9:22AM (1322 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

101.9200

101.4100

+0.51%

-1.517%

+101.9700

+101.3000

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0919

$1.0983

-0.58%

+1.90%

+$1.0998

+$1.0913

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

134.0350

134.3900

-0.24%

+2.26%

+134.8350

+133.7350

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

146.35

147.57

-0.83%

+4.32%

+147.5900

+146.1900

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8933

0.8898

+0.39%

-3.39%

+0.8950

+0.8889

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2545

$1.2627

-0.65%

+3.73%

+$1.2640

+$1.2542

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3456

1.3372

+0.64%

-0.68%

+1.3458

+1.3366

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6714

$0.6779

-0.97%

-1.53%

+$0.6796

+$0.6712

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9752

0.9771

-0.19%

-1.45%

+0.9782

+0.9747

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8702

0.8697

+0.06%

-1.61%

+0.8705

+0.8663

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6327

$0.6368

-0.63%

-0.35%

+$0.6384

+$0.6326

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.5980

10.5020

+0.84%

+7.91%

+10.6040

+10.4750

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.5757

11.5206

+0.48%

+10.31%

+11.5856

+11.4795

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.2859

10.2080

+0.12%

-1.17%

+10.2902

+10.2077

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.2278

11.2141

+0.12%

+0.70%

+11.2482

+11.2027

(Reporting by Matthews in New York and Joice Alves in London; Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Nick Macfie)

