FOREX-Dollar rises after jobless claims, producer prices

By Laura Matthews and Joice Alves
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, after recent jobless claims data strengthened the case for the Federal Reserve to halt interest rate hikes, but kept a high bar for a year-end cuts.
The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits jumped last week to the highest level since late 2021, suggesting that higher interest rates were starting to weigh on the labor market.
The labor market remains tight, with 1.6 job openings for every unemployed person in March, well above the 1.0-1.2 range that is consistent with a jobs market that is not generating too much inflation.
U.S. producer prices, on the other hand, showed a moderate rise last month, posting the smallest annual increase in producer inflation in more than two years, further evidence that inflation pressures were easing. The producer price index for final demand rose 0.2% last month. In the 12 months through April, the PPI increased 2.3%. That was the smallest year-on-year rise since January 2021 and followed a 2.7% advance in March.
"For the dollar, I don't think it meaningfully alters what's already baked in," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst, at Convera in Washington. "I think there's a strong conviction that the Fed will pause rate hikes. But at the same time, we're not seeing an airtight case for rate cuts to materialize by the end of the year."
The dollar index =USD, which tracks the U.S. currency against six major peers, was at 101.92, up 0.7%
Sterling GBP=D3, which earlier trimmed declines after the Bank of England raised interest rates for the 12th consecutive time, was down 0.8% at $1.2522.
The euro EUR=EBS, which slipped to a three-week low following Chinese data showing more evidence of weakness in its post-COVID recovery, was last seen at $1.0904, down 0.6%.
"The dollar's recovery remains intact as China weakness and the Bank of England’s cautious rate guidance overshadow signs of the U.S. labor market losing steam and inflation continuing to moderate," said Manimbo.
Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a pause before expected rate cuts in September. The Fed's target range stands at 5% to 5.25%. FEDWATCH, USONFFE=
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:22AM (1322 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
101.9200
101.4100
+0.51%
-1.517%
+101.9700
+101.3000
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0919
$1.0983
-0.58%
+1.90%
+$1.0998
+$1.0913
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
134.0350
134.3900
-0.24%
+2.26%
+134.8350
+133.7350
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
146.35
147.57
-0.83%
+4.32%
+147.5900
+146.1900
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8933
0.8898
+0.39%
-3.39%
+0.8950
+0.8889
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2545
$1.2627
-0.65%
+3.73%
+$1.2640
+$1.2542
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3456
1.3372
+0.64%
-0.68%
+1.3458
+1.3366
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6714
$0.6779
-0.97%
-1.53%
+$0.6796
+$0.6712
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9752
0.9771
-0.19%
-1.45%
+0.9782
+0.9747
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8702
0.8697
+0.06%
-1.61%
+0.8705
+0.8663
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6327
$0.6368
-0.63%
-0.35%
+$0.6384
+$0.6326
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.5980
10.5020
+0.84%
+7.91%
+10.6040
+10.4750
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.5757
11.5206
+0.48%
+10.31%
+11.5856
+11.4795
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.2859
10.2080
+0.12%
-1.17%
+10.2902
+10.2077
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.2278
11.2141
+0.12%
+0.70%
+11.2482
+11.2027
(Reporting by Matthews in New York and Joice Alves in London; Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Nick Macfie)
((Laura.Matthews@thomsonreuters.com; 646-540-2256; Joice.alves@thomsonreuters.com;))
