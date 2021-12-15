FOREX-Dollar rises after Federal Reserve policy statement

By David Henry

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March and paved the way for three quarter-percentage-point interest rate increases in 2022.

The dollar index =USD was up 0.2% for the day to 96.737 shortly after the announcement.

Fed officials also forecast that inflation would run at 2.6% next year, compared to the 2.2% projected as of September.

The move in the index against major currencies came at the expense of the euro, the Japanese yen and British pound, among others.

Before the announcement, the dollar had been trading in a narrowly through the day and close to its highest levels in more than a year.

The greenback has been bolstered by expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise faster than those in other countries. The Fed is moving more quickly than the European Central Bank, for example, to pull back monetary support for the economy in the face of the evolving coronavirus pandemic.

The ECB and the Bank of England hold policy meetings on Thursday.

The euro was down 0.1% against the dollar at $1.1241 at 2:11 p.m. Eastern (1911 GMT).

Versus the Japanese yen, the dollar was up 0.5% to 114.105. JPY=EBS

Britain's pound fell 0.2% to $1.3202. GBP=D3

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:11PM (1911 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

96.7370

96.5620

+0.20%

7.508%

+96.9140

+96.4050

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1241

$1.1258

-0.14%

-7.99%

+$1.1277

+$1.1221

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

114.1050

113.5600

+0.49%

+10.45%

+114.2350

+113.6300

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

128.26

128.07

+0.15%

+1.06%

+128.3500

+128.0000

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9278

0.9242

+0.42%

+4.90%

+0.9294

+0.9235

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3202

$1.3227

-0.22%

-3.40%

+$1.3282

+$1.3172

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2901

1.2864

+0.29%

+1.31%

+1.2935

+1.2846

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7132

$0.7106

+0.37%

-7.29%

+$0.7151

+$0.7093

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0431

1.0402

+0.28%

-3.48%

+1.0440

+1.0400

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8512

0.8510

+0.02%

-4.76%

+0.8529

+0.8487

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6731

$0.6742

-0.16%

-6.27%

+$0.6760

+$0.6702

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

9.0720

9.1010

-0.28%

+5.69%

+9.1210

+9.0730

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.2070

10.2540

-0.46%

-2.48%

+10.2777

+10.1940

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.1366

9.1392

-0.15%

+11.46%

+9.1675

+9.0941

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.2722

10.2875

-0.15%

+1.94%

+10.3080

+10.2448

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Elizabeth Howcroft in London; Editing by Gareth Jones, Bernadette Baum, Mark Heinrich, Philippa Fletcher)

((David.Henry@thomsonreuters.com; +1-332-219-1974; Reuters Messaging: david.henry.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.