FOREX-Dollar rises after Federal Reserve policy statement

By David Henry
NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March and paved the way for three quarter-percentage-point interest rate increases in 2022.
The dollar index =USD was up 0.2% for the day to 96.737 shortly after the announcement.
Fed officials also forecast that inflation would run at 2.6% next year, compared to the 2.2% projected as of September.
The move in the index against major currencies came at the expense of the euro, the Japanese yen and British pound, among others.
Before the announcement, the dollar had been trading in a narrowly through the day and close to its highest levels in more than a year.
The greenback has been bolstered by expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise faster than those in other countries. The Fed is moving more quickly than the European Central Bank, for example, to pull back monetary support for the economy in the face of the evolving coronavirus pandemic.
The ECB and the Bank of England hold policy meetings on Thursday.
The euro was down 0.1% against the dollar at $1.1241 at 2:11 p.m. Eastern (1911 GMT).
Versus the Japanese yen, the dollar was up 0.5% to 114.105. JPY=EBS
Britain's pound fell 0.2% to $1.3202. GBP=D3
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 2:11PM (1911 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
96.7370
96.5620
+0.20%
7.508%
+96.9140
+96.4050
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1241
$1.1258
-0.14%
-7.99%
+$1.1277
+$1.1221
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
114.1050
113.5600
+0.49%
+10.45%
+114.2350
+113.6300
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
128.26
128.07
+0.15%
+1.06%
+128.3500
+128.0000
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9278
0.9242
+0.42%
+4.90%
+0.9294
+0.9235
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3202
$1.3227
-0.22%
-3.40%
+$1.3282
+$1.3172
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2901
1.2864
+0.29%
+1.31%
+1.2935
+1.2846
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7132
$0.7106
+0.37%
-7.29%
+$0.7151
+$0.7093
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0431
1.0402
+0.28%
-3.48%
+1.0440
+1.0400
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8512
0.8510
+0.02%
-4.76%
+0.8529
+0.8487
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6731
$0.6742
-0.16%
-6.27%
+$0.6760
+$0.6702
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
9.0720
9.1010
-0.28%
+5.69%
+9.1210
+9.0730
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.2070
10.2540
-0.46%
-2.48%
+10.2777
+10.1940
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
9.1366
9.1392
-0.15%
+11.46%
+9.1675
+9.0941
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.2722
10.2875
-0.15%
+1.94%
+10.3080
+10.2448
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Elizabeth Howcroft in London; Editing by Gareth Jones, Bernadette Baum, Mark Heinrich, Philippa Fletcher)
((David.Henry@thomsonreuters.com; +1-332-219-1974; Reuters Messaging: david.henry.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.