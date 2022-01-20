FOREX-Dollar reverses losses, shows modest gain following 10-year TIPS auction
By Stephen Culp
NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The dollar fluctuated but remained rangebound on Thursday as this week's upward trajectory of U.S. Treasury yields took a breather.
While the dollar initially edged lower following the release of disappointing economic data, the greenback reversed its losses after benchmark Treasury yields partially recovered in the wake of a 10-year TIPS auction which showed soft foreign demand for the notes.
Against a basket of world currencies, the dollar was last up 0.13% =USD.
U.S. 10-year note yields US10YT=RR were at 1.8325%, off their two-year high of 1.902% reached on Wednesday.
"While yields are softer, they’re still at elevated levels, and the dollar continues to draw support ahead of next week’s Fed meeting," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington. "We’ve seen ebbs and flows this month, but the underlying fundamentals remain bullish for the dollar on the view that the Fed is going to adopt a more hawkish policy stance going forward."
The benchmark yield's advance has been driven by market expectations that the U.S. Federal reserve will tighten monetary policy at a faster pace than previously anticipated. Fed funds futures 0#FF: have fully priced in a rate hike in March and a total of four in 2022.
The central bank's Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) is expected to convene its two-day monetary policy meeting on Tuesday, at the conclusion of which market participants will closely parse the committee's statement regarding the tightening timeline.
"Currencies are sticking to the range, waiting on central banks next week," Manimbo said, adding that "market expectations have arguably become overly aggressive with respect to hawkish Fed policy."
The Euro EUR=EBS was last at $1.1313, below an earlier high of $1.1369.
The pound GBP=D3 was 0.03% higher at $1.3615 and the yen JPY=D3 was nominally lower at 114.14 per dollar.
The Aussie AUD=D3 firmed 0.41% to $0.7241, extending advances from the previous day, and the Canadian dollar CAD=D3 reversed earlier gains, with one U.S. dollar worth C$1.2474.
The Norwegian crown fell after the central bank voted to keep interest rates on hold at 0.5% and said it was on track for an interest rate hike in March.
The crown was last down 0.16% against the dollar NOK=D3.
Among cryptocurrencies, bitcoin BTC=BTSP was most recently up 3.0% at $42,916, while smaller rival ether ETH=BTSP gained 4.3% to $3,215.
Currency bid prices at 2:54PM (1954 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
95.7160
95.6000
+0.13%
0.055%
+95.7400
+95.4170
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1313
$1.1344
-0.27%
-0.49%
+$1.1369
+$1.1312
Dollar/Yen
JPY=D3
114.1400
114.2100
-0.10%
-0.80%
+114.5400
+113.9800
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
129.13
129.67
-0.42%
-0.91%
+130.0800
+129.1300
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9171
0.9156
+0.18%
+0.56%
+0.9175
+0.9141
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3615
$1.3613
+0.03%
+0.69%
+$1.3661
+$1.3599
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2474
1.2516
-0.33%
-1.33%
+1.2516
+1.2454
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7241
$0.7211
+0.41%
-0.39%
+$0.7276
+$0.7207
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0373
1.0385
-0.12%
+0.04%
+1.0395
+1.0373
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8308
0.8332
-0.29%
-1.10%
+0.8338
+0.8306
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6773
$0.6787
-0.19%
-1.03%
+$0.6806
+$0.6756
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.7985
8.7745
+0.16%
-0.24%
+8.8075
+8.7465
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
9.9545
9.9580
-0.04%
-0.58%
+9.9881
+9.9214
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
9.1773
9.1118
+0.43%
+1.77%
+9.1784
+9.0878
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.3811
10.3362
+0.43%
+1.44%
+10.3844
+10.3257
(Reporting by Stephen Culp; additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
((stephen.culp@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6076;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.