FOREX-Dollar retreats modestly before U.S. job data

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The dollar retreated slightly on Friday but was still on course to gain over the week before the release of U.S. labour data that investors think could reinforce the case for early Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

Traders were also awaiting the latest euro zone inflation data scheduled for release at 1000 GMT to gauge whether the European Central Bank might tilt towards a more hawkish stance.

Earlier data showed German exports grew in November despite persisting supply bottlenecks in manufacturing, while industrial output fell.

The euro rose 0.13% to $1.1315 in morning trading in Europe but was down about 0.5% for the week against the greenback. EUR=EBS.

At 0912 GMT, the dollar index =USD which measures the greenback against major peers, was down 0.14% at 96.126 and set for weekly gains of about 0.5%.

The yen has been the most prominent casualty of the dollar's strength in the first trading week of the year, as investors reckon the Bank of Japan will lag others on rate hikes.

The greenback hit a five-year peak on the yen at 116.35 on Tuesday and hovered around 115.81 JPY=EBS on Friday,.

It is up about 0.6% on the yen this week and about 2.7% over five weeks. The dollar is also eyeing its best week in more than a month against the Australian and New Zealand dollars.

The release on Federal Reserve meeting minutes on Wednesday supported expectations that the Fed could raise rates as soon as March and several times this year, pushing up U.S. yields and the currency.

On Thursday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the Fed could start reducing its balance sheet soon after it begins hiking. Even dovish San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said the balance sheet reduction would follow normalising rates.

"It's a surprise the dollar hasn't done better this week on the surge in Treasury yields and the hawkish FOMC minutes", said Kenneth Broux, an FX strategist at Societe Generale in London.

Elsewhere, sterling GBP=D3 has held its own this week as traders figure the Bank of England will soon begin its own hiking path. It last bought $1.3546, not far from Tuesday's two-month high of $1.3599. It is near a two-year high on the euro.

The big moves in the U.S. bond market have unsettled traders' sentiment across asset classes. Cryptocurrencies have dropped sharply in thin holiday trade.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP hit its lowest since September in Asia trading at $40,939 but recouped some losses and ticked up to $42,445.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0929 GMT

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1315

$1.1300

+0.12%

-0.48%

+1.1316

+1.1290

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

115.8450

115.8500

+0.04%

+0.76%

+116.0400

+115.8900

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=EBS

131.08

130.88

+0.15%

+0.58%

+131.1000

+130.8600

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9208

0.9213

-0.04%

+0.96%

+0.9217

+0.9203

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.3547

1.3536

+0.07%

+0.16%

+1.3552

+1.3528

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2718

1.2727

-0.03%

+0.63%

+1.2730

+1.2707

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.7153

0.7163

-0.14%

-1.60%

+0.7177

+0.7143

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.6748

0.6747

+0.03%

-1.40%

+0.6755

+0.6740

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

+0.6740

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus, Saikat Chatterjee in London and Tom Westbrook in Sydney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Edmund Blair)

((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.