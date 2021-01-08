FOREX-Dollar retreats from weekly high after U.S. jobs report

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The dollar pulled back from a one-week high against a basket of major currencies on Friday after a dismal December U.S. payrolls report highlighted the need for further stimulus measures to prop up an economy battered by the coronavirus and its related government lockdown measures.

The Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls decreased by 140,000 in December, the first decline in eight months, well below expectations that called for a still-weak increase of 71,000 jobs. The unemployment rate was 6.7%. Economic data during the week leading up to Friday's report indicated a stalling labor market.

The greenback had been climbing from a nearly three-year low on Thursday and reached a high of 90.132 on Friday ahead of the data, its highest level since Jan. 1, as a rise in U.S. yields US10YT=RR helped fuel the unwinding of bearish bets on the currency, with traders taking profits against the euro in particular.

Still, the pullback was somewhat muted as investors expect additional stimulus measures to help buttress the economy until vaccine rollouts allow for the easing of lockdown measures.

"We have weaker-than-expected non-farm payrolls on the surface here, but not truly shocking considering the unexpected miss, job loss recorded ... on Wednesday," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank Of Canada, Toronto.

"Hence, we saw the very tepid knee-jerk bid for the broader U.S. dollar, then sell-off. The much better-than-expected wage growth, which nobody was expecting, also takes some of the sting out of the headline job loss."

The dollar index =USD last rose 0.043% at 89.84.

Democrats won effective control of the Senate this week, while chaos gripped Washington. Congressional Democrats on Friday weighed impeaching President Donald Trump for a second time after his false claims of election fraud helped encourage a mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol. [nL1N2JJ0UU]

The Democrats' Senate seat wins give President-elect Joe Biden latitude to push through more spending, which some analysts predict will fuel risk appetite and be negative for bonds and the dollar, although a strongly bearish consensus outlook for the greenback at the end of 2020 has eased somewhat.

The dollar index dropped 7% in 2020 and as much as 0.9% in the first few days of the new year on expectations of U.S. fiscal stimulus. But since hitting its lowest level since March 2018, the greenback has found some footing, climbing as much as 1%.

Both the euro and the pound strengthened against the dollar in the wake of the payrolls report. The euro EUR= was last down 0.14% to $1.2253 while Sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.3588, up 0.18% on the day.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSPhit a fresh all-time high of $41,802.84, and last rose 4.32% to $41,217.91, after smashing through $40,000 for the first time on Thursday.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:49AM (1449 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

89.8400

89.8150

+0.04%

+0.00%

+90.1320

+89.6640

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2254

$1.2270

-0.13%

+0.30%

+$1.2285

+$1.2213

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

103.8550

103.8300

+0.00%

+0.53%

+104.0850

+103.6300

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

127.27

127.37

-0.08%

+0.27%

+127.4600

+126.9600

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8845

0.8855

-0.13%

-0.04%

+0.8884

+0.8825

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3589

$1.3565

+0.24%

-0.48%

+$1.3636

+$1.3540

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2697

1.2690

+0.05%

-0.30%

+1.2707

+1.2659

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7769

$0.7769

+0.02%

+1.01%

+$0.7798

+$0.7741

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0838

1.0860

-0.20%

+0.29%

+1.0863

+1.0826

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9015

0.9044

-0.32%

+0.87%

+0.9050

+0.8994

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7252

$0.7256

-0.01%

+1.03%

+$0.7280

+$0.7240

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.3955

8.4260

-0.32%

-2.19%

+8.4630

+8.3630

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.2895

10.3400

-0.49%

-1.70%

+10.3610

+10.2715

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.2073

8.1717

+0.12%

+0.15%

+8.2293

+8.1809

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.0595

10.0473

+0.12%

-0.18%

+10.0690

+10.0358

UNEMPLOYMENT - JOBS - FLAT VERSIONS U.S. labor market by sectorhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2PxWI7o

(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((charles.mikolajczak@tr.com; @ChuckMik; Reuters Messaging: charles.mikolajczak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.