FOREX-Dollar retreats from weekly high after U.S. jobs report
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The dollar pulled back from a one-week high against a basket of major currencies on Friday after a dismal December U.S. payrolls report highlighted the need for further stimulus measures to prop up an economy battered by the coronavirus and its related government lockdown measures.
The Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls decreased by 140,000 in December, the first decline in eight months, well below expectations that called for a still-weak increase of 71,000 jobs. The unemployment rate was 6.7%. Economic data during the week leading up to Friday's report indicated a stalling labor market.
The greenback had been climbing from a nearly three-year low on Thursday and reached a high of 90.132 on Friday ahead of the data, its highest level since Jan. 1, as a rise in U.S. yields US10YT=RR helped fuel the unwinding of bearish bets on the currency, with traders taking profits against the euro in particular.
Still, the pullback was somewhat muted as investors expect additional stimulus measures to help buttress the economy until vaccine rollouts allow for the easing of lockdown measures.
"We have weaker-than-expected non-farm payrolls on the surface here, but not truly shocking considering the unexpected miss, job loss recorded ... on Wednesday," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank Of Canada, Toronto.
"Hence, we saw the very tepid knee-jerk bid for the broader U.S. dollar, then sell-off. The much better-than-expected wage growth, which nobody was expecting, also takes some of the sting out of the headline job loss."
The dollar index =USD last rose 0.043% at 89.84.
Democrats won effective control of the Senate this week, while chaos gripped Washington. Congressional Democrats on Friday weighed impeaching President Donald Trump for a second time after his false claims of election fraud helped encourage a mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol. [nL1N2JJ0UU]
The Democrats' Senate seat wins give President-elect Joe Biden latitude to push through more spending, which some analysts predict will fuel risk appetite and be negative for bonds and the dollar, although a strongly bearish consensus outlook for the greenback at the end of 2020 has eased somewhat.
The dollar index dropped 7% in 2020 and as much as 0.9% in the first few days of the new year on expectations of U.S. fiscal stimulus. But since hitting its lowest level since March 2018, the greenback has found some footing, climbing as much as 1%.
Both the euro and the pound strengthened against the dollar in the wake of the payrolls report. The euro EUR= was last down 0.14% to $1.2253 while Sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.3588, up 0.18% on the day.
Bitcoin BTC=BTSPhit a fresh all-time high of $41,802.84, and last rose 4.32% to $41,217.91, after smashing through $40,000 for the first time on Thursday.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:49AM (1449 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
89.8400
89.8150
+0.04%
+0.00%
+90.1320
+89.6640
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.2254
$1.2270
-0.13%
+0.30%
+$1.2285
+$1.2213
Dollar/Yen
JPY=D3
103.8550
103.8300
+0.00%
+0.53%
+104.0850
+103.6300
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
127.27
127.37
-0.08%
+0.27%
+127.4600
+126.9600
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8845
0.8855
-0.13%
-0.04%
+0.8884
+0.8825
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3589
$1.3565
+0.24%
-0.48%
+$1.3636
+$1.3540
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2697
1.2690
+0.05%
-0.30%
+1.2707
+1.2659
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7769
$0.7769
+0.02%
+1.01%
+$0.7798
+$0.7741
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0838
1.0860
-0.20%
+0.29%
+1.0863
+1.0826
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.9015
0.9044
-0.32%
+0.87%
+0.9050
+0.8994
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.7252
$0.7256
-0.01%
+1.03%
+$0.7280
+$0.7240
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.3955
8.4260
-0.32%
-2.19%
+8.4630
+8.3630
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.2895
10.3400
-0.49%
-1.70%
+10.3610
+10.2715
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.2073
8.1717
+0.12%
+0.15%
+8.2293
+8.1809
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.0595
10.0473
+0.12%
-0.18%
+10.0690
+10.0358
UNEMPLOYMENT - JOBS - FLAT VERSIONS U.S. labor market by sectorhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2PxWI7o
(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Editing by Nick Zieminski)
((charles.mikolajczak@tr.com; @ChuckMik; Reuters Messaging: charles.mikolajczak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.