FOREX-Dollar retreats from one-month high as traders eye Biden's FX policy

TOKYO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped from close to its highest in nearly one month on Tuesday as caution set in before U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen testifies later, with traders keeping a close eye on the policies of the incoming Joe Biden government.

The greenback weakened against most major peers as stocks in Asia rallied, lifting risk sentiment and curbing demand for safe-haven currencies like the dollar and Japanese yen.

The dollar index =USD slipped about 0.1% to 90.708 in the Asian session, a day before U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated.

On Monday, the gauge ended 0.1% lower after earlier climbing to 90.94 for the first time since Dec. 21, as the Wall Street Journal reported Yellen will affirm a more traditional commitment to market-set currency rates in a Senate testimony on Tuesday.

That's in stark contrast to outgoing President Donald Trump, who often railed against dollar strength.

The greenback has started the year with a near 2% rally against major peers, supported by a rise U.S. Treasury yields in response to Biden's plan for a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package.

The dollar fell close to 7% last year on expectations U.S. monetary policy would stay ultra-loose and amid hopes for a post-pandemic global recovery.

Many analysts expect the dollar to resume its march lower this year.

"We've seen comments from Janet Yellen that she won't be pursuing a weak dollar policy per se, but that doesn't mean that the overall impact of Fed policy won't keep the dollar weakening," said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at broker CMC Markets in Sydney.

"I suspect what we've been seeing in the dollar at the moment is a minor corrective rally in an overall downtrend."

The greenback has also been supported recently by an unwinding of bearish bets, with data showing that hedge funds piled up the biggest net short position since May 2011 in the week ended Jan. 12. Such large positions suggest that traders would be relatively more inclined to reduce their positions than add to already big bets.

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.2095 EUR=EBS, after dipping to $1.2054 for the first time since Dec. 2 on Monday, in subdued trading with U.S. markets closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The riskier Aussie dollar AUD= rose 0.3% to 77.082 U.S. cents, reversing a decline of more than 0.2% overnight.

The dollar gained 0.3% to 104.05 yen JPY=EBS, although still consolidating in a narrow range after reaching a one-month high of 104.40 last week.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 12:39PM (339 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2095

$1.2077

+0.16%

-1.00%

+1.2098

+1.2075

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

104.0150

103.6550

+0.39%

+0.75%

+104.0700

+103.6800

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

125.81

125.22

+0.47%

-0.87%

+125.8600

+125.2100

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8906

0.8913

-0.07%

+0.67%

+0.8911

+0.8902

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.3601

1.3588

+0.11%

-0.43%

+1.3613

+1.3581

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2722

1.2754

-0.24%

-0.08%

+1.2753

+1.2721

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.7713

0.7685

+0.38%

+0.28%

+0.7718

+0.7675

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.7134

0.7113

+0.38%

-0.57%

+0.7139

+0.7107

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

