FOREX-Dollar retreats amid COVID-19, U.S. election uncertainty
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar slipped on Tuesday as investors took some profits after the previous session's gains that also saw a sell-off in equities, while worries persisted about a second coronavirus wave and uncertainty ahead of the U.S. election.
The greenback fell against the currencies that benefit mostly from higher risk appetite such as the euro, sterling, and commodity-linked currencies.
Monday saw the steepest stock market sell-off in a month and a bond rally, but foreign exchange market activity has remained relatively muted, with price moves on Tuesday limited.
"The movements and swings are going to continue and it's anxiety and angst overall in markets about the election," said Juan Perez, currency trader at Tempus Inc. in Washington. "You're going to see the dollar go up and down and be in roller-coaster mode in the next six or seven days."
Polls give Democrat Joe Biden a solid lead over U.S. President Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election, but the contest is much tighter in battleground states that could decide the outcome.
That said, analysts warned investors were clearly cautious after the United States, Russia and France all hit new daily records for COVID-19 infections. They said prices were not moving much because of a reluctance to build positions before the election on Nov. 3.
At the same time, Trump acknowledged on Tuesday a coronavirus economic relief deal would likely come after the election, with the White House unable to bridge differences with fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate as well as congressional Democrats.
"The uncertainty in the economic outlook has not changed one bit," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York,
After initially falling, the euro was little changed at $1.1810 EUR=EBS in afternoon trading.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, weakened 0.1% to 92.93 =USD.
The greenback fell 0.4% versus the yen to 104.47 yen JPY=EBS, and was slightly down against the Swiss franc at 0.9075 francCHF=EBS.
The usually risk-sensitive Australian AUD=D3, Canadian, and New Zealand dollars NZD=D3 gained versus the greenback.
The yuan initially weakened against the dollar after Reuters reported that China's central bank had neutralised the counter-cyclical factor in its daily yuan midpoint fixing in a move to let the fixing more closely reflect actual market shifts.
The move is typically positive for the dollar, said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at online brokerage Axi.
"Such a move means dollar/yuan should generally fix higher. The removal of the element would imply greater FX flexibility."
The dollar was last flat at 6.701 yuan <CNH=EBS.
The European Central Bank, meanwhile, convenes on Thursday for its monetary policy meeting, but analysts say market reaction will be limited.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 3:05PM (1905 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1813
$1.1810
+0.03%
+5.37%
+1.1839
+1.1797
Dollar/Yen
JPY=D3
104.4700
104.8500
-0.37%
-3.82%
+104.8800
+104.4250
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
123.40
123.80
-0.32%
+1.19%
+123.9900
+123.4100
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9076
0.9078
-0.02%
-6.20%
+0.9097
+0.9062
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
1.3054
1.3022
+0.25%
-1.57%
+1.3079
+1.3001
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3166
1.3213
-0.33%
+1.37%
+1.3211
+1.3143
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
0.7131
0.7123
+0.11%
+1.63%
+0.7147
+0.7116
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0721
1.0718
+0.03%
-1.21%
+1.0748
+1.0718
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.9047
0.9066
-0.21%
+7.03%
+0.9085
+0.9046
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
0.6711
0.6678
+0.52%
-0.24%
+0.6723
+0.6675
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
9.1570
9.2450
-1.14%
+4.20%
+9.2455
+9.1335
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.8180
10.9140
-0.88%
+9.96%
+10.9290
+10.7969
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.7142
8.7418
-0.32%
-6.77%
+8.7632
+8.6906
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.2930
10.3260
-0.32%
-1.68%
+10.3422
+10.2807
Euro vs U.S. dollarhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3dZafQK
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Mark Heinrich)
((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))
