FOREX-Dollar resurgent as Powell gives Fed room to hike

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to multi-week highs against other major currencies on Thursday, after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell surprised investors by leaving the door open to larger and faster than expected interest rate hikes.

The greenback hit a two-month top of $1.1220 per euro EUR=EBS and held gains at 114.62 yen JPY=EBS. It hit its highest in more than a year on the kiwi, a seven-week peak on the Aussie and its best since early January versus the pound.

It also rose broadly against emerging market currencies as interest rate futures markets moved swiftly to all but price in as many as five Federal Reserve rate rises this year 0#FF:.

Powell had told reporters after the Fed concluded a two-day meeting on Wednesday that board members were of a mind to begin hiking in March to tame runaway inflation.

He stressed that no decisions had been taken, but answering a question about whether the central bank would consider a 50-basis point hike, he replied without ruling it out.

He said instead that the economy seemed stronger than in the most recent hiking cycle and inflation much, much hotter.

"There's quite a bit of room to raise interest rates without threatening the labour market," he said.

Bank of Singapore strategist Moh Siong Sim said the market had expected four rate hikes this year, meaning one per quarter.

"Powell did not rule out more than four."

The dollar's overnight leap of 0.7% against the yen was its sharpest in more than two months and bond and equity markets have also been spooked by the prospect of higher interest rates.

The risk-senstive Australian dollar AUD=D3 was last down about 0.6% at $0.7072, having broken support around $0.7082 to leave open December's low of $0.6994.

The New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 fell 0.7% to $0.6601, a nearly 15-month trough. Data showed inflation there hit a three-decade high in the fourth quarter, largely as expected.

"I think the market just wants to sell most risk sensitive currencies," said Westpac analyst Imre Speizer.

Sterling GBP=D3 fell 0.2% to $1.3431 and is delicately balanced as traders keep a wary eye on Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is under pressure after attending parties during lockdowns, and on next week's Bank of England meeting. GBP/

In the Asia session, Chinese industrial profits grew at their slowest pace in more than 18 months, bolstering the case for policy support and knocking the yuan.

The yuan CNY=CFXS was on course for its steepest daily drop in more than a month in onshore trade and last traded at 6.3490 to the dollar, down about 0.5%. Emerging markets currencies across Asia also logged losses.CNY/EMRG/FRX

Later on Thursday U.S. gross domestic product figures are due and are expected to show annual growth at its strongest since 1984.

After a battering last week, cryptocurrencies have mostly held their ground in the wake of the Fed's meeting, though bitcoin BTC=BTSPfaced pressure in the Asia session and was last down 2% at $36,000.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0559 GMT

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1220

$1.1243

-0.20%

-1.31%

+1.1243

+1.1216

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

114.6500

114.6800

-0.05%

-0.34%

+114.7750

+114.4800

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=EBS

128.64

128.91

-0.21%

-1.29%

+129.0100

+128.5500

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9245

0.9243

+0.05%

+1.38%

+0.9249

+0.9240

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.3432

1.3465

-0.24%

-0.68%

+1.3467

+1.3431

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2708

1.2663

+0.38%

+0.53%

+1.2716

+1.2659

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.7073

0.7115

-0.60%

-2.70%

+0.7121

+0.7069

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.6605

0.6654

-0.74%

-3.51%

+0.6660

+0.6601

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook. Editing by Lincoln Feast)

