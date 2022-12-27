FOREX-Dollar recovers as investors digest China's loosening of COVID rules

By Hannah Lang and Amanda Cooper

WASHINGTON/LONDON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The dollar pared losses on Tuesday after China said it would scrap its COVID-19 quarantine rule for inbound travellers - a major step in reopening its borders that boosted risk-related currencies such as the Australian dollar.

China will stop requiring arriving travellers to go into quarantine starting Jan. 8, the National Health Commission said on Monday, even as COVID cases spike. At the same time, Beijing downgraded regulations for managing COVID cases to the lighter Category B from the top-level Category A.

The Aussie AUD=D3 rose 0.22% versus the greenback to $0.674 in mostly thin trading during the year-end holiday season, while the New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 gave up earlier gains, easing by 0.14% to $0.629. The two currencies are often used as liquid proxies for the Chinese yuan.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 fell 0.12% to 6.9661 per dollar.

"We've been in a very narrow trading range, and I think with the dollar firming up against the euro and yen, we could see further dollar gains against the Chinese currency," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex.

Still, investors could be cheered by what some perceive to be "Chinese policymakers' resolve to full reopening", said Christopher Wong, a currency strategist at OCBC.

"There seems to be no let-up in the pace of relaxing COVID restrictions despite the surge in COVID cases in the mainland."

Elsewhere, the euro EUR=EBS fell 0.08% against the dollar to $1.0626.

China's gradual dismantling of its economically-damaging zero-COVID policies may give the euro - which has clawed higher thanks to the European Central Bank taking a much harder line on inflation than investors had expected - an additional boost.

With UK markets closed for a public holiday, trading in sterling was muted, leaving the pound GBP=D3 down against the dollar at around $1.2022.

The U.S. dollar index =USD rose 0.134% to 104.220

Data released on Friday showed U.S. consumer spending barely rose in November while inflation cooled further, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve could scale back its aggressive monetary policy tightening.

"In line with its seasonal trend, December has been a soft month for the greenback," ING FX strategist Francesco Pesole said.

"It's worth remembering that the dollar rose in each of the past four years in January. Our view for early 2023 is still one of dollar recovery."

The Japanese yen JPY=EBSfell 0.44% against the dollar to 133.45, despite a surge in short-term government bond yields JP2YTN=JBTC to their highest in over seven-and-a-half years, following an auction that attracted relatively weak demand.

Still, the yen is heading for its biggest quarterly rally against the dollar since 2008, with a rise of 8.1%, following a surprise decision last week by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to adjust its monetary policy.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday dismissed the chance of a near-term exit from ultra-loose monetary policy, even as markets and policymakers are signalling an increasing focus on what comes after Kuroda's tenure ends in April next year.

"While ... (the) policy tweak has added uncertainty to the BOJ outlook, we continue to lean toward BOJ policymakers making no further policy adjustments through the end of 2023," analysts at Wells Fargo said in a note.

"Inflation pressures are expected to ease, which should lessen the BOJ's motivation for further policy moves."

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin BTC= was last down 0.33% at $16,775, while ether ETH=BTSP last fell 0.57% to $1,210.00.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:55AM (1455 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

104.2300

104.1000

+0.13%

8.955%

+104.4000

+103.8800

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0627

$1.0635

-0.07%

-6.51%

+$1.0670

+$1.0612

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

133.4500

132.8500

+0.46%

+15.93%

+133.5850

+132.6400

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

141.80

141.32

+0.34%

+8.81%

+142.2700

+141.1500

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9297

0.9315

-0.16%

+1.96%

+0.9329

+0.9270

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2023

$1.2068

-0.37%

-11.10%

+$1.2112

+$1.2005

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3501

1.3575

-0.54%

+6.79%

+1.3578

+1.3500

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6742

$0.6732

+0.16%

-7.24%

+$0.6776

+$0.6726

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9879

0.9908

-0.29%

-4.73%

+0.9924

+0.9878

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8839

0.8814

+0.28%

+5.23%

+0.8857

+0.8801

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6286

$0.6271

+0.26%

-8.15%

+$0.6318

+$0.6271

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

9.8265

9.8500

-0.52%

+11.23%

+9.8725

+9.7990

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.4443

10.4625

-0.17%

+4.31%

+10.5035

+10.4464

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.4633

10.4871

-0.32%

+16.03%

+10.5023

+10.4167

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.1217

11.1574

-0.32%

+8.67%

+11.1638

+11.1068

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington and Amanda Cooper in London; Additional reporting by Rae Wee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell, Edmund Klamann, Andrew Heavens and Mark Heinrich)

