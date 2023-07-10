FOREX-Dollar recoups losses; weak China inflation data dents Aussie, yuan

By Rae Wee

SINGAPORE, July 10 (Reuters) - The dollar clawed back its losses on Monday, recovering from a knee-jerk reaction to data showing U.S. job gains were the smallest in two-and-a-half years, while disappointing inflation figures in China weighed on the yuan and proxies.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 209,000 in June, figures released on Friday showed, missing market expectations for the first time in 15 months.

"It's a bit of an unwind from the overreaction that we saw on Friday. There was an overreaction to the nonfarm payrolls report, so it doesn't surprise me that the yen's weakening today," said Joseph Capurso, head of international and sustainable economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Sterling GBP=D3 was last 0.25% at $1.2809, after having surged to a more than one-year peak of $1.2850 on Friday, while the euro EUR=EBS slid 0.14% to $1.0953.

"I certainly don't trust that U.S. dollar move...whether it's sustained," Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone, said of the dollar's decline last week. "If you look at the wage data, (it) was pretty hot...and the unemployment number was pretty good."

The focus now turns to U.S. inflation data due on Wednesday, where expectations are for core CPI to have risen 5% on an annual basis in June.

Elsewhere in Asia, data out on Monday showed that China's factory-gate prices fell at the fastest pace in seven-and-a-half years in June and consumer inflation was at its slowest since 2021, fuelling hopes for further support measures from Chinese authorities.

The Aussie AUD=D3 fell 0.4% to $0.66655, while the kiwi NZD=D3 slid 0.45% to $0.6181.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 fell about 0.1% to 7.2411 per dollar, while the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS was roughly 0.2% lower at 7.2340 per dollar.

"(It's) basically saying that China needs stimulus support."

