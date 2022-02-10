FOREX-Dollar posts solid gains after hot U.S. CPI data

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Thursday after a reading of U.S. consumer prices came in higher than expected, pushing the greenback up against major currencies as the data suggested the Federal Reserve could be more aggressive in fighting rising inflation.

CPI rose 0.6% last month from December, the Labor Department said, while in the 12 months through January, the CPI jumped 7.5%, the biggest year-on-year increase since February 1982.

The dollar index =USD, a gauge of the U.S. currency's value against six major currencies, rose 0.38%, as the data marked the fourth straight month of annual increases in excess of 6%.

The hot reading indicated the Fed will raise interest rates when policymakers meet in March, with perhaps a hike of 50 basis points.

"The market is shifting its positioning, it’s something that investors can’t ignore," said Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management.

"Ultimately, this is a very dollar-positive number," Lien said. "The confirmation that we've got hot inflation means that it's all-go on monetary tightening."

The dollar rose across the board, particularly against the Japanese yen, as a 50 basis point hike by the Fed will be back on the table for March, Lien said, "I still think they’re going to go with 25."

Against the euro EUR=, the European common currency fell 0.34% to $1.1383, while the Japanese yen weakened 0.70% versus the greenback at 116.30 per dollar.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, jumped 12.5 basis points at 1.473%. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR shot above 2.0%, before easing a bit at 1.998%.

Earlier in Europe, the Swedish central bank kept its monetary policy plans broadly unchanged and stressed its view that surging inflation is temporary.

The dovish stance by the Riksbank led the dollar to post its biggest gain against major currencies, rising more than 1%. The Swedish crown fell 1.73% versus the greenback at 9.28 per dollar.

Last week, the European Central Bank surprised investors by appearing more concerned about inflation and more willing to tighten monetary policy, prompting euro-dollar to jump to a three-week high of $1.1483 EUR=EBS.

Earlier, the Japanese yen hit a one-month low versus the dollar JPY=EBS. The Bank of Japan said it would intervene in markets by offering to buy an unlimited amount of 10-year Japanese government bonds at 0.25%.

The Australian dollar, which is seen as a liquid proxy for risk appetite, was up 0.3% at $0.72025 AUD=D3, while the New Zealand dollar was also a touch higher. NZD=D3

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was around $44,916, in its third consecutive week of gains. But it remains far below the all-time high of $69,000 it hit last November BTC=BTSP.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:20AM (1420 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

95.9360

95.5760

+0.38%

0.285%

+95.9890

+95.4500

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1385

$1.1424

-0.34%

+0.15%

+$1.1447

+$1.1379

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

116.3150

115.5500

+0.67%

+1.05%

+116.3300

+115.4800

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

132.41

131.99

+0.32%

+1.60%

+132.5900

+131.8700

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9289

0.9241

+0.53%

+1.85%

+0.9296

+0.9230

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3533

$1.3536

-0.03%

+0.06%

+$1.3580

+$1.3524

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2706

1.2671

+0.28%

+0.50%

+1.2717

+1.2665

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7161

$0.7181

-0.29%

-1.49%

+$0.7204

+$0.7148

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0575

1.0555

+0.19%

+1.99%

+1.0583

+1.0552

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8411

0.8441

-0.36%

+0.13%

+0.8447

+0.8412

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6664

$0.6682

-0.27%

-2.64%

+$0.6705

+$0.6654

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.8705

8.8100

+0.56%

+0.57%

+8.8750

+8.7950

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.1010

10.0612

+0.40%

+0.88%

+10.1125

+10.0561

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.2786

9.1123

+1.44%

+2.89%

+9.2871

+9.0813

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.5645

10.4145

+1.44%

+3.23%

+10.5718

+10.3786

Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Edmund Blair, Alexandra Hudson

((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

