FOREX-Dollar posts minor gains after mixed US jobs report

By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The dollar erased earlier losses and edged higher against the euro and Japanese yen on Friday after the August jobs report showed a still strong labor market, despite some signs of deterioration.
Employers added 187,000 jobs in August, above expectations for a 170,000 gain. The unemployment rate rose to 3.8%, above the expected 3.5%. Average hourly earnings rose by 4.3% for the year, below expectations for a 4.4% gain.
Data for July was also revised lower to show 157,000 jobs added instead of the previously reported 187,000.
"Today's jobs report provides investors the best of both worlds. It's the labor market softening just enough to keep the Fed at bay while it's strong enough to prevent an economic recession," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston.
The dollar index =USD was last up 0.10% at 103.71. The euro EUR=EBS dipped 0.04% to $1.0837. The greenback rose 0.04% to 145.61 Japanese yen JPY=EBS, after earlier falling to 144.44, the lowest level since Aug. 11.
Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in a 93% likelihood that the Federal Reserve will leave rates unchanged at its Sept. 19-20 meeting and see only a 37% chance of a hike in November, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
Some special circumstances impacted the employment report.
There were almost 18,000 workers on strike during the period data was gathered, including 16,000 Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists members.
Yellow trucking also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early August, leaving about 30,000 workers unemployed.
Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies, noted that it was "overall, a strong month ex-Yellow," but added that it's "hard to get excited given the downward revisions."
Other data on Friday showed that U.S. manufacturing contracted for a 10th straight month in August, but the pace of decline continued to slow, suggesting that the sector could be stabilizing at lower levels.
Elsewhere, European Central Bank policymaker Boris Vujcic said on Friday that weaker economic growth could bring euro zone inflation down faster, but a resilient labor market continues to produce quick wage growth, creating upside risk for prices.
ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau also said that the ECB has a range of options at its next interest rate meeting, although interest rates are near their high point and there are signs underlying inflation has peaked.
Money markets are pricing in a 77% likelihood that the ECB will leave rates unchanged at its September meeting.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:10AM (1410 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
103.7100
103.6300
+0.10%
0.213%
+103.8300
+103.2600
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0837
$1.0843
-0.04%
+1.15%
+$1.0882
+$1.0822
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
145.6100
145.5450
+0.04%
+11.05%
+145.7550
+144.4400
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
157.79
157.80
-0.01%
+12.47%
+157.9600
+157.0600
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8831
0.8834
-0.06%
-4.53%
+0.8843
+0.8796
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2653
$1.2672
-0.14%
+4.64%
+$1.2712
+$1.2640
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3566
1.3509
+0.41%
+0.12%
+1.3575
+1.3490
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6469
$0.6485
-0.24%
-5.09%
+$0.6521
+$0.6446
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9567
0.9576
-0.09%
-3.31%
+0.9582
+0.9565
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8563
0.8554
+0.11%
-3.18%
+0.8573
+0.8549
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.5968
$0.5966
+0.05%
-5.99%
+$0.6015
+$0.5945
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.5910
10.6260
-0.24%
+8.01%
+10.6550
+10.5460
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.4811
11.5270
-0.40%
+9.41%
+11.5518
+11.4520
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.9769
10.9484
+0.17%
+5.45%
+11.0113
+10.8956
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.8960
11.8764
+0.17%
+6.69%
+11.9261
+11.8566
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Herb Lash; Editing by Alex Richardson and Paul Simao)
