FOREX-Dollar plumbs more than two-year lows as stimulus hopes stay high
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The euro, Aussie and New Zealand dollars all posted more than two-year highs against the struggling greenback on Wednesday as investors bet on more U.S. fiscal support and positioned for year-end in light trading volume.
Investors are betting that an improving economic outlook as COVID-19 vaccines are rolled out and unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus will boost global growth and asset prices in 2021.
U.S. economic growth is expected to drag behind peers, however, with the U.S. currency also suffering from rising fiscal and current account deficits as the government increases spending to tackle coronavirus-related business shutdowns.
“The start of Covid-19 immunization campaigns in several countries as well as additional U.S. fiscal support have reduced downside risk to the global economy and bode well for general financial market sentiment. This remains a drag for USD,” Elias Haddad, senior currency Strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a report on Wednesday.
The dollar fell 0.30% against a basket of currencies =USD to 89.71 after earlier dropping to 89.56, the lowest since April 2018. It is down more than 7% this year.
Trading volumes are thin with many investors out between the Christmas and New Year holidays.
The euro EUR=EBS reached $1.2310, before falling back to $1.2279, up 0.30% on the day.
The Aussie AUD=D3 surged to $0.7680, and was last up 0.87% at $0.7671. The kiwi NZD=D3 reached $0.7199, and was last $0.7189, up 0.59%.
It was the highest level for all three currencies against the U.S. dollar since April 2018.
The dollar also slipped 0.50% to 103.08 yen JPY=. It is holding just above a nine-month low of 102.86 yen reached on Dec. 17.
Optimism of further stimulus came even after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday put off a vote on increasing COVID-19 relief checks from $600 to $2,000.
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to push for more measures to support the U.S. economy after he is inaugurated next month.
Sterling also jumped before lawmakers on Wednesday voted on the Brexit deal Prime Minister Boris Johnson clinched last week.
The agreement avoids a chaotic no-deal exit, but does not cover services, which make up 80% of the British economy.
The pound GBP=D3 gained 0.58% to $1.3585. It is holding below the $1.3625 level reached earlier this month, the highest since May 2018.
Bitcoin BTC=BTSP reached a record high of $28,599.99, taking the yearly gain for the world's most popular cryptocurrency past 290% BTC=BTSP.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:32AM (1432 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
89.7140
90.0010
-0.30%
+0.00%
+90.0110
+89.5590
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.2279
$1.2251
+0.23%
+9.53%
+$1.2310
+$1.2250
Dollar/Yen
JPY=D3
103.0750
103.4850
-0.50%
-5.20%
+103.5800
+102.9650
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
126.56
126.86
-0.24%
+3.78%
+127.1300
+126.4700
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8831
0.8841
-0.07%
-8.70%
+0.8854
+0.8816
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3585
$1.3502
+0.58%
+2.39%
+$1.3615
+$1.3495
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2790
1.2814
-0.19%
-1.55%
+1.2827
+1.2775
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7671
$0.7606
+0.87%
+9.34%
+$0.7679
+$0.7604
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0842
1.0825
+0.16%
-0.09%
+1.0863
+1.0828
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.9035
0.9069
-0.37%
+6.87%
+0.9086
+0.9014
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.7189
$0.7148
+0.59%
+6.85%
+$0.7206
+$0.7148
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.5720
8.6200
-0.49%
-2.22%
+8.6215
+8.5560
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.5268
10.5433
-0.16%
+7.01%
+10.5787
+10.5056
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.1952
8.1937
+0.16%
-12.33%
+8.2084
+8.1655
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.0622
10.0462
+0.16%
-3.89%
+10.0844
+10.0221
(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in London, Editing by Nick Zieminski)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends lower as new COVID storm clouds overshadow stimulus passage
- Trump Threatens to Not Sign COVID-19 Bill, Wants Bigger Stimulus Checks
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ocugen Inc, Peloton Interactive, Apple
- EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources