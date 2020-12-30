FOREX-Dollar plumbs more than two-year lows as more stimulus in view

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The euro, Aussie and New Zealand dollars all posted more than two-year highs against the struggling greenback on Wednesday as investors bet on more U.S. fiscal support and positioned for year-end in light trading volume.

Investors are betting that an improving economic outlook as COVID-19 vaccines are rolled out and unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus will boost global growth and asset prices in 2021.

U.S. economic growth is expected to drag behind peers, however, with the U.S. currency also suffering from rising fiscal and current account deficits as the government increases spending to tackle coronavirus-related business shutdowns.

Data on Wednesday showed that the advance goods trade deficit rose to a record $84.8 billion in November, from $80.3 billion in November.

“The start of COVID-19 immunization campaigns in several countries as well as additional U.S. fiscal support have reduced downside risk to the global economy and bode well for general financial market sentiment. This remains a drag for USD,” Elias Haddad, senior currency Strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a report on Wednesday.

The dollar fell 0.39% against a basket of currencies =USD to 89.65 after earlier dropping to 89.56, the lowest since April 2018. It is down more than 7% this year.

Trading volumes are thin with many investors out between the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The euro EUR=EBS reached $1.2310, before falling back to $1.2292, up 0.34% on the day.

The Aussie AUD=D3 surged to $0.7686, and was last up 0.93% at $0.7676. The kiwi NZD=D3 reached $0.7213, and was last $0.7200, up 0.74%.

It was the highest level for all three currencies against the U.S. dollar since April 2018.

The dollar also slipped 0.19% to 103.23 yen JPY=. It is holding just above a nine-month low of 102.86 yen reached on Dec. 17.

Optimism of further stimulus came even after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday put off a vote on increasing COVID-19 relief checks from $600 to $2,000.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to push for more measures to support the U.S. economy after he is inaugurated next month.

Other data on Wednesday showed that contracts to buy U.S. previously owned homes fell for a third straight month in November as an acute shortage of properties pushed up prices.

Sterling also jumped as lawmakers approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

The pound GBP=D3 gained 0.87% to $1.3618. It is holding just below the $1.3625 level reached earlier this month, the highest since May 2018.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP reached a record high of $28,917, taking the yearly gain for the world's most popular cryptocurrency past 300% BTC=BTSP.

The greenback fell 0.37% against the loonie CAD=D3 to 1.2765 Canadian dollars.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:20PM (2020 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

89.6460

90.0010

-0.39%

+0.00%

+90.0110

+89.5590

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2292

$1.2251

+0.34%

+9.65%

+$1.2310

+$1.2250

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

103.2300

103.4850

-0.19%

-4.91%

+103.5800

+102.9650

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

126.89

126.86

+0.02%

+4.05%

+127.1300

+126.4700

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8819

0.8841

-0.25%

-8.86%

+0.8854

+0.8816

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3618

$1.3502

+0.87%

+2.68%

+$1.3619

+$1.3495

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2765

1.2814

-0.37%

-1.73%

+1.2827

+1.2750

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7676

$0.7606

+0.93%

+9.41%

+$0.7686

+$0.7604

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0840

1.0825

+0.14%

-0.11%

+1.0863

+1.0828

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9025

0.9069

-0.49%

+6.75%

+0.9086

+0.9014

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7200

$0.7148

+0.74%

+7.01%

+$0.7211

+$0.7148

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.5460

8.6200

-0.75%

-2.47%

+8.6215

+8.5375

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.5061

10.5433

-0.35%

+6.79%

+10.5787

+10.4904

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.1963

8.1937

+0.27%

-12.31%

+8.2118

+8.1655

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.0734

10.0462

+0.27%

-3.78%

+10.0844

+10.0221

