FOREX-Dollar pauses for breath as fragile pound edges up

By Sinéad Carew and Alun John

NEW YORK/LONDON Sept 27 (Reuters) - The dollar took a pause on Tuesday in what has been a relentless climb higher while sterling as well as the euro and Japanese yen recovered some ground from multi-year lows after unusually volatile trading in recent sessions.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a group of major currencies, was last down 0.06% while Sterling GBP=D3 after earlier climbing more than 1% to $1.0837, was last up 0.69%. The euro EUR=EBS was up 0.18% at $0.9624, and the dollar slid 0.06% against the yen JPY=EBS to 144.63.

The decline in the dollar was broadly in line with a renewal of appetites for riskier assets, which also boosted stocks on Wall Street and in Europe. .L.EU

"Today there seems to be a tentative break in the exceptional volatility. That's been enough to cool the dollar's surge. Markets are going to remain volatile for the foreseeable future and that bodes well for continued dollar outperformance," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Convera, in Washington DC.

Tuesday's moves were minor compared to the dollar's significant recent gains. The euro was still not far above its more than 20-year trough hit a day earlier, and the yen was just off its 24-year low hit last week before Japanese authorities intervened to strengthen the currency.

Sterling was not too far above its record low of $1.0327 hit Monday in a plunge that began Friday when markets were spooked by Britain's gambit of relying on unfunded tax cuts to spur growth.

Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Tuesday that the BoE is likely to deliver a "significant policy response" to last week's tax cut announcement but should wait until its next meeting in November.

England's central bank had said on Monday that it would not hesitate to change interest rates and was monitoring markets "very closely."

"We'll have to see what the Bank of England's response is ... They've said they'll do whatever it takes to tackle inflation and stabilize the pound. For now markets are taking them at their word," said Manimbo.

The dollar index =USDwas last at 113.78, on the day, but still near its 20 year top of 114.58 hit the day before.

The Aussie AUD=D3 and kiwi NZD=D3, which hit 2-1/2 year lows on Monday, were also on the rebound, with the Aussie up 0.15% to $0.6469 and the kiwi up 0.61% to $0.5669. AUD/

Bitcoin, BTC=BTSP which also often moves in line with risk sentiment, hit a 10-day top and was last up over 5% at around $20,200

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:58AM (1358 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

113.7800

113.8700

-0.06%

18.938%

+113.9400

+113.3300

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$0.9624

$0.9609

+0.18%

-15.33%

+$0.9670

+$0.9584

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

144.6300

144.7300

-0.06%

+25.65%

+144.7450

+144.0650

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

139.21

139.07

+0.10%

+6.82%

+139.5400

+138.7100

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9878

0.9926

-0.51%

+8.26%

+0.9941

+0.9849

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.0777

$1.0690

+0.81%

-20.31%

+$1.0837

+$1.0651

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3690

1.3728

-0.27%

+8.28%

+1.3741

+1.3641

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6469

$0.6459

+0.15%

-11.01%

+$0.6513

+$0.6452

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9506

0.9543

-0.39%

-8.32%

+0.9560

+0.9491

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8928

0.8991

-0.70%

+6.29%

+0.9005

+0.8898

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.5669

$0.5635

+0.61%

-17.17%

+$0.5722

+$0.5635

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.7560

10.8155

-0.51%

+22.14%

+10.8370

+10.7045

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.3551

10.3958

-0.39%

+3.42%

+10.4099

+10.3159

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

11.3114

11.3474

-0.13%

+25.44%

+11.3865

+11.2244

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.8881

10.9019

-0.13%

+6.39%

+10.9155

+10.8405

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew, Alun John, Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sam Holmes, Mark Potter and Nick Zieminski)

