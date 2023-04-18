FOREX-Dollar pauses for breath as China GDP beats estimates

By Ankur Banerjee

SINGAPORE, April 18 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped on Tuesday after a sharp rise overnight as strong U.S. economic data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates in May, while China's economic recovery gathered pace in the first quarter.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six major rivals, eased 0.078% to 102.01, after rising 0.5% overnight.

China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.5% year-on-year in the first three months of the year, data showed on Tuesday, beating analyst forecasts for a 4% expansion as the end of COVID-19 curbs lifted the world's second-largest economy out of a slump.

The offshore Chinese yuan fell 0.02% to $6.8795 per dollar.

In the U.S., data released on Monday showed confidence among single-family homebuilders improved for a fourth consecutive month in April, while manufacturing activity in New York state increased for the first time in five months.

Markets are pricing in a 91% chance of the Fed raising interest rates by 25 basis points at its next meeting in May, CME FedWatch tool showed, with traders expecting rate cuts towards the end of the year.

"The dollar can remain sensitive to the strength, or not, of the economic data as the Fed likely nears the end of their tightening cycle," said Kristina Clifton, an economist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA).

Meanwhile, the euro EUR=EBS was up 0.07% to $1.0934, but was below the one-year high of $1.10755 it touched last week, with traders expecting the region's central back to stick to its monetary tightening path.

The Japanese yen JPY=EBS was flat at 134.48 per dollar, while sterling GBP=D3 was last trading at $1.2381, up 0.06% on the day.

Investors will focus on UK employment data due later in the day that could potentially cause some volatility in the pound if the report shows that the labour market is not cooling.

The kiwi NZD=D3 rose 0.10% to $0.619, while the Australian dollar AUD=D3 gained 0.22% to $0.672.

Minutes of the last Reserve Bank of Australia meeting showed that the central bank considered an 11th-consecutive rate hike in April before deciding to pause.

The central bank, however, said it was ready to tighten further if inflation and demand failed to cool.

Currency bid prices at 0455 GMT

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0935

$1.0928

+0.06%

+2.05%

+1.0939

+1.0922

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

134.4450

134.4400

+0.01%

+2.46%

+134.6950

+134.2800

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=EBS

147.04

146.94

+0.07%

+4.80%

+147.2100

+146.7400

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8977

0.8989

-0.16%

-2.94%

+0.8987

+0.8973

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.2383

1.2378

+0.06%

+2.41%

+1.2387

+1.2368

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3388

1.3391

-0.06%

-1.23%

+1.3396

+1.3380

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.6717

0.6701

+0.24%

-1.46%

+0.6725

+0.6698

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.6186

0.6182

+0.09%

-2.56%

+0.6193

+0.6180

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jamie Freed)

((ankur.banerjee@thomsonreuters.com;; Mobile - +65 8121 3925; Twitter: @AnkurBanerjee17;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.