FOREX-Dollar pares losses vs euro after Fed leaves interest rates unchanged

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar pared losses against the euro on Wednesday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady but stiffened its hawkish stance with a further rate increase projected by the end of the year.

The euro EUR=EBS was 0.06% higher against the dollar at $1.06855. Against the yen JPY=, the dollar was 0.1% higher at 148.01 yen.

