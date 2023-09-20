News & Insights

FOREX-Dollar pares losses vs euro after Fed leaves interest rates unchanged

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 20, 2023 — 02:00 pm EDT

Written by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar pared losses against the euro on Wednesday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady but stiffened its hawkish stance with a further rate increase projected by the end of the year.

The euro EUR=EBS was 0.06% higher against the dollar at $1.06855. Against the yen JPY=, the dollar was 0.1% higher at 148.01 yen.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

