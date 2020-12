FOREX-Dollar pares losses as Senate's McConnell vague on further stimulus

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The dollar pared losses on Tuesday after earlier reaching a more than two-year low against the euro, but remained lower on the day as investors weighed whether an increase in U.S. fiscal stimulus is likely.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday blocked immediate consideration of a measure to increase COVID-19 relief payments to $2,000. He suggested the Senate would at least examine the issue.

“This just really delays the inevitable,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

“With the Biden administration coming into place you’re going to have expectations that we’re going to see another attempt at more stimulus, and that’s why I think the dollar trimmed its losses but very limitedly,” Moya said.

The dollar fell 0.28% against a basket of currencies =USD to 89.99. It is holding just above a two-and-a-half year low of 89.72 reached on Dec. 17.

Trading is thin with many investors out between the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The euro EUR=EBS gained 0.28% to $1.2251 after getting as high as $1.2274, the strongest since April 2018.

The Aussie AUD=D3 gained 0.39% to $0.7610. It reached $0.7639 on Dec. 17, the highest since June 2018.

The greenback slipped 0.29% against the Canadian dollar CAD=D3 to 1.2810 Canadian dollars. The loonie reached 1.2684 on Dec. 17, the strongest since April 2018.

Investors are betting the greenback will continue to decline - it is down 6.77% this year - on expectations the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates near zero and the U.S. economy will struggle to recover from coronavirus-related shutdowns.

Data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday showed traders increased bets against the dollar in the week ended Dec. 21 to $26.6 billion. That was the highest in three months, according to Reuters calculations.

A key factor on how much more stimulus is forthcoming will also be two Georgia Senate runoffs next month that will determine which party controls the upper U.S. chamber.

“I think consensus is that Republicans will win one of those seats,” said Moya. However, “the Democrats might have a one-in-three chance of pulling this off and that is not reflected in prices right now.”

The euro was also buoyed on Tuesday by a trade deal reached last week for Britain to leave the European Union. Though the agreement is not comprehensive, it avoided a damaging no-deal outcome.

Sterling rose 0.33% to $1.3500 GBP=D4 following a two-day dip. It was as high as $1.3625 this month, a level unseen since May 2018, but investors have taken some profits since the Brexit trade deal was struck.

Bitcoin < BTC=BTSP> fell 0.61% to $26,871 after hitting a record $28,378 on Sunday. The currency has surged 275% this year as it gains more acceptance from mainstream investors.

XRP XRP=BTSP the third-biggest digital currency, slumped 13% after Coinbase, a major U.S. virtual coin exchange, said it would suspend XRP trading.

The move came after U.S. regulators charged Ripple, a blockchain firm associated with XRP, with conducting a $1.3 billion unregistered securities offering. Ripple has denied the charges.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:19PM (2019 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

89.9890

90.2430

-0.28%

+0.00%

+90.2530

+89.8510

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2251

$1.2216

+0.28%

+9.27%

+$1.2275

+$1.2207

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

103.5100

103.8250

-0.33%

-4.72%

+103.8000

+103.4850

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

126.85

126.77

+0.06%

+4.02%

+127.2300

+126.7100

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8845

0.8886

-0.46%

-8.59%

+0.8887

+0.8831

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3500

$1.3460

+0.33%

+1.82%

+$1.3521

+$1.3443

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2810

1.2849

-0.29%

-1.38%

+1.2849

+1.2780

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7610

$0.7583

+0.39%

+8.49%

+$0.7625

+$0.7577

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0836

1.0852

-0.15%

-0.15%

+1.0875

+1.0823

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9074

0.9078

-0.04%

+7.33%

+0.9094

+0.9057

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7148

$0.7103

+0.65%

+6.24%

+$0.7164

+$0.7099

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.6110

8.6490

-0.40%

-1.80%

+8.6405

+8.5860

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.5510

10.5470

+0.04%

+7.25%

+10.5815

+10.4950

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.1980

8.2569

-0.49%

-12.30%

+8.2842

+8.1795

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.0498

10.0990

-0.49%

-4.01%

+10.1328

+10.0403

(Additional reporting by Marc Jones in London; Editing by Dan Grebler)

