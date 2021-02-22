FOREX-Dollar pares losses as reflation trade sends yields higher
By Julien Ponthus
LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar pared losses in early European trading after hitting multi-year lows against sterling and the Australian and New Zealand currencies as vaccine progress, expectations for faster economic growth and inflation sent bond yields higher.
Yields on 10-year U.S. US10YT=RR and German government bonds hit one-year and eight-month highs respectively as traders continued to play reflation trades.
The British pound GBP=D3 was holding the $1.40 line after reaching 1.4043, its highest since April 2018, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson charts a path out of lockdowns on the back of rapid vaccinations.
The Aussie AUD=D3 rose as much as 0.5% to an almost three-year high of $0.7908 before letting the dollar come back to 0.7864.
The kiwi NZD=D3 hit $0.7338, also its best since early 2018, helped by S&P's upgrade of New Zealand's sovereign credit ratings by a notch, but also saw the greenback gradually pare most losses.
The yen JPY=EBS lost 0.33% at 105.78 while the euro EUR=EBS lost 0.2% at $1.2095 ahead of a German sentiment survey and a speech at 1345 GMT by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde.
Commerzbank analyst Ulrich Leuchtmann argued that much at stake for the relationship between the euro and the dollar lies in the growth differential between the two economies.
"Where EUR-USD is going to go medium-term depends on whether the U.S. economy really will be able to achieve a stronger post-lockdown boom than Europe", he said, adding he expects the common currency to suffer in that regard in the first half of 2021.
All in all, the U.S. dollar index =USD was up 0.28% at 90.543.
In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin BTC=BTSP eased from the record high of $58,354.14 hit during the weekend, retreating to $56,039.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 854835 GMT
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.2097
$1.2118
-0.17%
-0.99%
+1.2135
+1.2092
Dollar/Yen
JPY=D3
105.7950
105.4900
+0.27%
+2.40%
+105.8400
+105.5050
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
127.97
127.75
+0.17%
+0.83%
+128.2400
+127.7000
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9015
0.8965
+0.56%
+1.90%
+0.9023
+0.8962
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
1.3995
1.4001
-0.04%
+2.44%
+1.4051
+1.3980
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2648
1.2619
+0.25%
-0.65%
+1.2653
+1.2581
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
0.7864
0.7868
-0.05%
+2.23%
+0.7908
+0.7855
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
0.7289
0.7297
-0.12%
+1.49%
+0.7337
+0.7282
All spots FX=
Tokyo spots AFX=
Europe spots EFX=
Volatilities FXVOL=
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Editing by Sam Holmes and Andrew Cawthorne)
