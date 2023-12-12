FOREX-Dollar pares losses as consumer prices rise in November

NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The dollar pared losses on Tuesday in choppy trading that initially saw it move lower, after data showed that U.S. consumer price inflation rose 0.1% in November, above economists expectations for no change during the month.

Headline prices gained at an annual pace of 3.1%, in line with expectations.

The dollar was last down 0.14% on the day against a basket of currencies =USD at 103.90. It got as low as 103.48 immediately after the data, before bouncing.

The euro EUR=EBS was last up 0.18% at $1.0783. It was around $1.0809 before the data. The greenback dipped 0.40% to 145.61 Japanese yen JPY=EBS, after earlier getting as low as 144.75.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 8:45AM (1345 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

103.9000

104.0600

-0.14%

0.396%

+104.0800

+103.4800

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0783

$1.0765

+0.18%

+0.64%

+$1.0830

+$1.0762

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

145.6100

146.1950

-0.40%

+11.06%

+146.1850

+144.7450

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

157.00

157.31

-0.20%

+11.90%

+157.3400

+156.5100

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8765

0.8787

-0.26%

-5.21%

+0.8785

+0.8724

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2559

$1.2555

+0.04%

+3.86%

+$1.2615

+$1.2544

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3578

1.3574

+0.03%

+0.21%

+1.3579

+1.3545

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6564

$0.6568

-0.05%

-3.70%

+$0.6612

+$0.6564

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9451

0.9452

-0.01%

-4.50%

+0.9479

+0.9435

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8584

0.8571

+0.15%

-2.94%

+0.8597

+0.8558

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6125

$0.6124

+0.08%

-3.48%

+$0.6169

+$0.6120

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.9540

10.9540

-0.50%

+11.06%

+10.9610

+10.8800

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.8093

11.7908

+0.16%

+12.54%

+11.8164

+11.7537

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.4865

10.4864

+0.16%

+0.76%

+10.4942

+10.4209

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.3077

11.2892

+0.16%

+1.42%

+11.3084

+11.2637

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting By Karen Brettell)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.