FOREX-Dollar pares losses as consumer prices rise in November

December 12, 2023 — 08:49 am EST

Written by Karen Brettell for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The dollar pared losses on Tuesday in choppy trading that initially saw it move lower, after data showed that U.S. consumer price inflation rose 0.1% in November, above economists expectations for no change during the month.

Headline prices gained at an annual pace of 3.1%, in line with expectations.

The dollar was last down 0.14% on the day against a basket of currencies =USD at 103.90. It got as low as 103.48 immediately after the data, before bouncing.

The euro EUR=EBS was last up 0.18% at $1.0783. It was around $1.0809 before the data. The greenback dipped 0.40% to 145.61 Japanese yen JPY=EBS, after earlier getting as low as 144.75.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 8:45AM (1345 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

103.9000

104.0600

-0.14%

0.396%

+104.0800

+103.4800

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0783

$1.0765

+0.18%

+0.64%

+$1.0830

+$1.0762

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

145.6100

146.1950

-0.40%

+11.06%

+146.1850

+144.7450

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

157.00

157.31

-0.20%

+11.90%

+157.3400

+156.5100

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8765

0.8787

-0.26%

-5.21%

+0.8785

+0.8724

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2559

$1.2555

+0.04%

+3.86%

+$1.2615

+$1.2544

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3578

1.3574

+0.03%

+0.21%

+1.3579

+1.3545

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6564

$0.6568

-0.05%

-3.70%

+$0.6612

+$0.6564

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9451

0.9452

-0.01%

-4.50%

+0.9479

+0.9435

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8584

0.8571

+0.15%

-2.94%

+0.8597

+0.8558

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6125

$0.6124

+0.08%

-3.48%

+$0.6169

+$0.6120

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.9540

10.9540

-0.50%

+11.06%

+10.9610

+10.8800

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.8093

11.7908

+0.16%

+12.54%

+11.8164

+11.7537

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.4865

10.4864

+0.16%

+0.76%

+10.4942

+10.4209

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.3077

11.2892

+0.16%

+1.42%

+11.3084

+11.2637

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting By Karen Brettell)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

