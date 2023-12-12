FOREX-Dollar pares losses as consumer prices rise in November

NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The dollar pared losses on Tuesday in choppy trading that initially saw it move lower, after data showed that U.S. consumer price inflation rose 0.1% in November, above economists expectations for no change during the month.
Headline prices gained at an annual pace of 3.1%, in line with expectations.
The dollar was last down 0.14% on the day against a basket of currencies =USD at 103.90. It got as low as 103.48 immediately after the data, before bouncing.
The euro EUR=EBS was last up 0.18% at $1.0783. It was around $1.0809 before the data. The greenback dipped 0.40% to 145.61 Japanese yen JPY=EBS, after earlier getting as low as 144.75.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 8:45AM (1345 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
103.9000
104.0600
-0.14%
0.396%
+104.0800
+103.4800
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0783
$1.0765
+0.18%
+0.64%
+$1.0830
+$1.0762
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
145.6100
146.1950
-0.40%
+11.06%
+146.1850
+144.7450
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
157.00
157.31
-0.20%
+11.90%
+157.3400
+156.5100
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8765
0.8787
-0.26%
-5.21%
+0.8785
+0.8724
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2559
$1.2555
+0.04%
+3.86%
+$1.2615
+$1.2544
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3578
1.3574
+0.03%
+0.21%
+1.3579
+1.3545
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6564
$0.6568
-0.05%
-3.70%
+$0.6612
+$0.6564
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9451
0.9452
-0.01%
-4.50%
+0.9479
+0.9435
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8584
0.8571
+0.15%
-2.94%
+0.8597
+0.8558
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6125
$0.6124
+0.08%
-3.48%
+$0.6169
+$0.6120
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.9540
10.9540
-0.50%
+11.06%
+10.9610
+10.8800
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.8093
11.7908
+0.16%
+12.54%
+11.8164
+11.7537
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.4865
10.4864
+0.16%
+0.76%
+10.4942
+10.4209
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.3077
11.2892
+0.16%
+1.42%
+11.3084
+11.2637
World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting By Karen Brettell)
