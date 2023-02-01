FOREX-Dollar pares losses after Fed statement

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

February 01, 2023 — 02:17 pm EST

Written by Karen Brettell for Reuters ->

Recasts with Fed rate decision; adds quotes, updates prices

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The dollar pared losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve hiked rates by 25 basis points, as was widely expected, and promised "ongoing increases" in borrowing costs as part of its still unresolved battle against inflation.

The Fed said the U.S. economy was enjoying "modest growth" and "robust" job gains, with policymakers still "highly attentive to inflation risks."

The dollar was last down 0.17% on the day against a basket of currencies =USD at 101.90, after earlier falling to 101.64. The euro EUR=EBS was last at $1.09090 against the greenback, up 0.45% on the day, and the dollar was down 0.38% on the day against the Japanese yen JPY=EBS at 129.63.

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Joice Alves in London; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Diane Craft)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.