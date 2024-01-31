News & Insights

FOREX-Dollar pares losses after Fed meeting statement

Credit: REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO

January 31, 2024 — 02:11 pm EST

Written by Karen Brettell for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The dollar index pared losses Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and dropped a longstanding reference to possible further hikes in borrowing costs.

The U.S. central bank's latest policy statement, however, gave no hint that a rate cut was imminent. It said the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee "does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%," the Fed's inflation target.

The dollar index =USD was last flat on the day at 103.39. The euro EUR=EBS was last down 0.16% on the day at $1.08275. The greenback pared losses against the yen and was last down 0.66% on the day at 146.72 yen JPY=EBS.

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting By Karen Brettell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.