FOREX-Dollar pares gains before Fed's Powell speaks

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, March 4, (Reuters) - The dollar pared earlier gains on Thursday before an appearance by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that will be watched for any sign the Fed is uncomfortable with U.S. Treasury yield increases.

The dollar has gained along with U.S. government bond yields as impending U.S. fiscal stimulus adds fuel to expectations of higher inflation and the rollout of vaccines against COVID-19 heightens optimism that the economy headed for recovery.

"The U.S. is assuming the leadership position on growth matters, fiscal dominance and certainly vaccinations," said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities in New York.

The dollar index =USD was little changed on the day at 91.094, after earlier rising to 91.223. The euro EUR=EBS dipped 0.19% to $1.2039.

Investors want to see whether Powell expresses concern about a recent sell-off in Treasuries and if there is any change in his assessment of the economy before the Fed's next meeting, ending March 17.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR were last 1.47% after earlier rising as high as 1.49%.

"Comments that he (Powell) is monitoring events in the Treasury market might be enough to calm things down, encourage a return to high-yield FX and a softer dollar, but no such concern would suggest the Fed is happy for U.S. Treasury yields to ‘find the right level’ … potentially triggering another spike in U.S. yields and more dollar short-covering," ING said in a note to clients.

The Swiss franc and the Japanese yen continued their recent weakness. They have been hurt expectations the U.S. will lead global growth, which some analysts are calling U.S. exceptionalism.

"The traditional (funding currencies) like euro, yen and Swiss, look to be particular laggers in that environment under a higher U.S. yield backdrop," said TD’s Issa.

The franc CHF=D3 weakened as far as 0.9253, the lowest since Sept. 28. The yen JPY=D3 reached 107.48, its weakest since July 20.

Higher risk currencies, including the Australian dollar, by contrast, are positioned to outperform. The Aussie AUD=D3 was last up 0.22% on the day at $0.7792, holding below three-year highs of $0.8007 reached last week.

In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin BTC=BTSP fell 1.23% to $49,775. Ether ETH=BTSP gained 1.06% to $1,583.

Bitcoin has surged 78% so far this year as it gains more acceptance in the financial services industry, but the U.S. financial regulator is likely to start working on guidelines for digital assets, which could increase scrutiny of cryptocurrencies.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:42AM (1442 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

91.0940

91.0970

+0.01%

1.237%

+91.2230

+90.9700

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2039

$1.2062

-0.19%

-1.46%

+$1.2065

+$1.2026

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

107.3850

106.9600

+0.45%

+4.02%

+107.4850

+106.9900

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

129.29

129.08

+0.16%

+1.86%

+129.3800

+128.9200

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9242

0.9200

+0.44%

+4.45%

+0.9253

+0.9190

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3979

$1.3950

+0.22%

+2.33%

+$1.3980

+$1.3920

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2627

1.2656

-0.22%

-0.83%

+1.2674

+1.2617

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7792

$0.7775

+0.22%

+1.29%

+$0.7814

+$0.7753

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.1127

1.1094

+0.30%

+2.96%

+1.1141

+1.1077

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8612

0.8642

-0.35%

-3.64%

+0.8655

+0.8611

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7251

$0.7246

+0.11%

+1.02%

+$0.7272

+$0.7227

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.4835

8.4915

-0.03%

-1.14%

+8.5485

+8.4840

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.2155

10.2459

-0.30%

-2.40%

+10.2879

+10.2143

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.4319

8.4217

-0.02%

+2.87%

+8.4555

+8.4105

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.1520

10.1544

-0.02%

+0.75%

+10.1755

+10.1500

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Additional reporting by Ritvik Carvalho in London, editing by Larry King)

((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

