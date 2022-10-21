FOREX-Dollar pares gains as Fed rate hike plan remain in focus

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar pared gains against a basket of currencies on Friday after a report said some Fed officials have signalled greater unease with big interest rate rises to fight inflation, even as they line up another big rate hike for November.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Fed officials are barrelling toward another interest-rate rise of 0.75 percentage point at their November meeting, while some policymakers have begun signalling their desire to slow down the pace of increases soon.

Fed officials are likely to debate then whether and how to signal plans to approve a smaller increase in December, the report said.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of currencies, was 0.2% higher at 113.2, down from a 3-week high of 113.95, hit earlier in the session.

The dollar has risen strongly this year helped by the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance and robust demand for safe havens amid continuing uncertainty about the outlook for the global economy gripped by inflation.

Despite its retreat on the Fed headlines, the dollar index remains near a two decade high.

"It's really hard to bet against the fact that the Fed is going to need to continue to be quite aggressive in its approach going forward," said Bipan Rai, North American head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.

"That ultimately means we still see dollar upside," Rai said.

Meanwhile, the yen slipped against the dollar for the 13th straight session and was on track for its 10th straight weekly decline. The dollar was 0.43% higher against the Japanese currency at 150.8 yen.

An extended yen sell-off past 150 yen per dollar to 32-year lows has put markets on heightened alert for further intervention in currency markets by Tokyo.

Japanese finance minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday authorities were dealing with currency speculators "strictly", while Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank would closely watch the impact of currency moves.

Sterling was also under pressure, falling 0.8% to $1.1145 as Britain's ruling Conservative party gets set to pick the country's third prime minister in two months after Liz Truss quit on Thursday.

The currency had leapt as much as 1% the previous day after Truss announced her departure.

The Conservatives, who hold a big majority in parliament and need not call a nationwide election for another two years, will now elect a new leader by Oct. 28. Boris Johnson and former finance minister Rishi Sunak are the early frontrunners.

The dollar rose 0.6% against the Swiss franc. CHF=EBS

The Swiss National Bank drew more than $11 billion from the U.S. Federal Reserve's currency swap line facility this week, after 17 parties took part in its dollar auction - which analysts said highlighted dollar demand.

Bitcoin BTC= was about flat on the day at $18,949, clinging close to the levels it has traded at for the last six weeks.

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((saqib.ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; @SaqibReports; +1 332 219 1971; Reuters Messaging: saqib.ahmed.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.