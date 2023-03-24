FOREX-Dollar outshines euro, sterling amid European bank jitters

By Hannah Lang

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - The euro and sterling fell sharply against a strengthening dollar on Friday amid lingering nervousness over banks.

Banking stocks plunged in Europe with heavyweights Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE and UBS Group UBSG.S pummelled by worries that the worst problems to hit the sector since the 2008 financial crisis have not yet been contained.

"Over many, many years, whenever there's perceived or actual problems that look like they might be deep-rooted, people go to the dollar, and I think that's probably all it is right now, said Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst at FXStreet.com.

Risk aversion also sent sterling GBP=D3 0.53% lower to $1.222, despite data showing the British economy was set to grow in the first quarter and confidence was growing.

The pound touched a seven-week high of $1.2341 on Thursday in volatile trading after the Bank of England raised interest rates by 25 bps to 4.25%, but said a surprise resurgence in inflation would probably fade fast, stoking speculation it had ended its run of hikes.

Banking stocks have been battered this month following the sudden failures of two regional U.S. lenders and the emergency sale of embattled Swiss bank Credit Suisse to rival UBS.

SAFE-HAVEN DEMAND

The FX world seemed to suggest a bout of risk aversion with safe-haven proxies, gold and yen outperforming and most other currencies softer, according to Christopher Wong, currency strategist at OCBC.

Still the Japanese yen strengthened just 0.08% versus the greenback at 130.73 per dollar.

"The more puzzling behavior in light of this is the fact that the yen is just a touch stronger -- you can argue it's pretty much unchanged," said Paresh Upadhyaya, director of fixed income and currency strategy at Amundi US. "I would have thought in this environment that you would see a stronger yen."

The Fed on Wednesday raised interest rates by 25 basis points, as expected, but took a cautious stance on the outlook because of banking sector turmoil even as Fed Chair Jerome Powell kept the door open on further rate rises if necessary.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated on Thursday that she was prepared to take further action to ensure Americans' bank deposits stayed safe, to ease investor nerves.

The markets will be closely watching next week's readout of the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, due March 31, for indications as to how the print could influence the Fed's upcoming rate decisions, said Trevisani.

"If you get a as expected or weaker number, I think that gives the Fed reason to pull back, which is what they're doing anyway," he said.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin BTC=BTSP last fell 2.16% to $27,732.00.

Currency bid prices at 2:30PM (1830 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

103.1400

102.6000

+0.54%

-0.338%

+103.3600

+102.5000

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0754

$1.0832

-0.71%

+0.38%

+$1.0839

+$1.0714

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

130.7500

130.8300

-0.07%

-0.28%

+130.9300

+129.6450

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

140.62

141.73

-0.78%

+0.23%

+141.8500

+139.0800

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9201

0.9164

+0.42%

-0.48%

+0.9216

+0.9157

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2220

$1.2285

-0.53%

+1.05%

+$1.2290

+$1.2192

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3739

1.3716

+0.16%

+1.40%

+1.3804

+1.3710

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6642

$0.6684

-0.60%

-2.54%

+$0.6694

+$0.6625

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9894

0.9925

-0.31%

-0.01%

+0.9940

+0.9850

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8800

0.8814

-0.16%

-0.50%

+0.8828

+0.8778

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6201

$0.6249

-0.74%

-2.31%

+$0.6252

+$0.6193

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.4900

10.4010

+0.81%

+6.84%

+10.5850

+10.3810

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.2771

11.2504

+0.24%

+7.47%

+11.3575

+11.2366

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.4317

10.3248

+0.21%

+0.23%

+10.4726

+10.3055

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.2137

11.1901

+0.21%

+0.62%

+11.2302

+11.1758

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Additional reporting by Joice Alves in London and Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; editing by Angus MacSwan, Mark Heinrich and Diane Craft)

((Hannah.lang@thomsonreuters.com))

