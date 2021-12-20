FOREX-Dollar on back foot as Treasury yields soften, Omicron keeps markets on edge

By Alun John

HONG KONG, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The dollar hovered below recent highs on Tuesday having lost ground overnight after a blow to Democratic spending plans in Washington, but worries about the Omicron coronavirus variant kept risk currencies in check.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six major peers, was last at 96.513, having lost ground on both the euro EUR= and the yen JPY=.

The greenback briefly approached 16-month highs at 96.914 last week, after the U.S. Federal Reserve opened the door to as many as three interest rate increases in 2022, and then found support as worries about the Omicron strain caused investors to seek safety.

However, it pulled back on Monday, finishing the session down 0.12% after U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat who is key to President Joe Biden's hopes of passing a $1.75 trillion domestic investment bill - known as Build Back Better - said on Sunday he would not support the package.

"The dollar pulled back on the breakdown of Build Back Better. Less stimulus, weaker growth, and rates dropping at the short-end was enough to push the dollar slightly lower," said Kyle Rodda, an analyst at IG markets.

Two-year U.S. Treasury yields US2YT=RR on Monday touched 0.5870%, their lowest since Dec. 3, also causing the yield curve to steepen. US/

The pound GBP=D3 was on the back foot at $1.3204 after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would tighten coronavirus curbs to slow the spread of the Omicron variant if needed.

Omicron infections, which are multiplying rapidly across Europe and the United States, and doubling every two or three days in London and elsewhere, caused a sharp sell-off in share markets on Monday as well as oil. MKTS/GLOB

In a sign of the uncertainty, however, Nasdaq NQcv1 and S&P 500 ESCv1 futures both climbed on Tuesday in early Asia.

The Aussie dollar was weak at $0.71055, while the New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 was testing 13 month lows at $0.6709.

Turkey's lira TYRTOM=D3 had volatile day on Monday, even by its usual standards, first falling as much as 10% before ending the session up over 20% after President Tayyip Erdogan introduced a series of steps that he said would ease the burden of the weakened currency on Turks.

He also vowed to press on with a low-rates policy that led to the lira's slide in the first place.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP was comparatively quiet, just below $47,000 after trending lower for the past few weeks.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0039 GMT

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1275

$1.1274

+0.02%

-7.71%

+1.1278

+1.1274

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

113.6550

113.6400

-0.02%

+10.00%

+113.6700

+113.6200

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=EBS

128.16

128.11

+0.04%

+0.98%

+128.2000

+128.1200

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9216

0.9214

+0.06%

+4.21%

+0.9219

+0.9210

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.3204

1.3210

-0.05%

-3.35%

+1.3211

+1.3204

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2935

1.2944

-0.06%

+1.59%

+1.2944

+1.2934

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.7107

0.7110

-0.04%

-7.61%

+0.7111

+0.7102

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.6707

0.6716

-0.16%

-6.63%

+0.6714

+0.6705

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Alun John)

((alun.john@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.