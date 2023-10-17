FOREX-Dollar mixed after earlier bounce on strong US retail sales

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against the Japanese yen on Tuesday, but ended lower against the euro after data showed that U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in September, with investors also focused on a busy week of speeches by Federal Reserve officials.

Retail sales rose 0.7% last month as households boosted purchases of motor vehicles and spent more at restaurants and bars.

“The whole idea of the U.S. economy slowing down in Q4 was that the consumer would pull back, and they ended Q3 on a very strong note,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex.

Despite the positive sales, Jeffrey Roach, chief economist for LPL Financial, noted that there are some headwinds affecting U.S. consumers.

"Investors need to look underneath the sales figures to get a better look on the health of the consumer. Rising use of credit and early signs of delinquencies could dampen some of the enthusiasm," he said in a note.

Other data on Tuesday showed that production at U.S. factories increased more than expected in September despite strikes in the automobile industry curbing motor vehicle output.

The dollar index =USD was last flat on the day at 106.23. It is holding below the 107.34 level reached on Oct. 3, the highest since November 2022.

The euro EUR=EBS gained 0.08% to $1.0569. It is up from $1.0448 on Oct. 3, the lowest since December 2022.

Investors are focused on speeches this week by Fed officials, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday, for further clues about interest rate policy.

Richmond Fed chief Thomas Barkin on Tuesday said that higher long-term borrowing costs are putting downward pressure on demand, but it's unclear how that will affect the central bank's rates decision in two weeks.

Fed officials will enter a blackout period on Oct. 21 before the Fed’s Oct. 31–Nov. 1 meeting. FED/DIARY

Traders are evaluating whether the U.S. central bank may hike rates again as it battles to bring inflation closer to its 2% annual target.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a 43% chance of an additional interest rate hike this year, but only 12% odds of a rate increase next month, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

The Japanese yen weakened back nearer to 150, last trading at 149.77, keeping investors alert to the possibility of an intervention by Japanese authorities.

It JPY=EBS briefly surged earlier on Tuesday after a media report that the Bank of Japan was considering raising its core CPI forecast for the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years but maintaining the inflation outlook for 2025.

LOONIE, POUND DIP AS DATA DAMPENS HIKE EXPECTATIONS

The Canadian dollar weakened after Canada's annual inflation rate unexpectedly slowed to 3.8% in September and underlying core measures also eased, prompting markets and analysts to trim bets for another interest rate hike next week.

The U.S. dollar was last up 0.26% at 1.3647 Canadian dollars CAD=D3.

The pound dipped after growth in British workers' regular pay slowed from a previous record high and job vacancies also dropped, although the publication of some labor market data, including the unemployment rate, was delayed until next week.

Sterling GBP=D3 was last at $1.2174, down 0.34% on the day, after jumping 0.6% on Monday.

The New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 fell 0.62% to $0.5892 after data on Tuesday showed consumer inflation hit a two-year low, reducing expectations the central bank will hike the cash rate further in November.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:00PM (1900 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

106.2300

106.2600

-0.01%

2.648%

+106.5200

+106.0100

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0569

$1.0561

+0.08%

-1.37%

+$1.0595

+$1.0533

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

149.7700

149.5150

+0.17%

+14.24%

+149.8450

+148.7500

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

158.28

157.87

+0.26%

+12.82%

+158.6100

+157.2500

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9005

0.9003

+0.03%

-2.61%

+0.9032

+0.8992

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2174

$1.2217

-0.34%

+0.67%

+$1.2217

+$1.2134

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3647

1.3612

+0.26%

+0.72%

+1.3703

+1.3606

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6358

$0.6343

+0.25%

-6.72%

+$0.6380

+$0.6335

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9516

0.9504

+0.13%

-3.83%

+0.9534

+0.9499

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8680

0.8644

+0.42%

-1.85%

+0.8690

+0.8642

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.5892

$0.5929

-0.62%

-7.21%

+$0.5927

+$0.5872

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.9630

10.9320

+0.26%

+11.68%

+11.0100

+10.9330

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.5890

11.5277

+0.53%

+10.39%

+11.6149

+11.5250

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.9258

10.9181

+0.18%

+4.98%

+10.9670

+10.8890

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.5432

11.5228

+0.18%

+3.58%

+11.5580

+11.5170

(Reporting by Karen Brettell and Samuel Indyk; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Jonathan Oatis)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

