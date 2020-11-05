FOREX-Dollar loses ground as Biden inches closer to White House

By Stanley White

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped to its weakest level in more than two years against the yuan and eased against other Asian currencies as Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to the White House in a nail-biting U.S. presidential election.

Financial markets, however, were braced for days or even weeks of uncertainty as Republican incumbent President Donald Trump has opened a multi-pronged attack on vote counts in several states by pursuing lawsuits and a recount.

That could hamper the dollar in the short run, traders say.

Elsewhere, sterling fell against the dollar and the euro after a media report that the Bank of England, which announces a policy decision later on Thursday, is considering negative interest rates.

The Federal Reserve, which is expected to keep policy on hold on Thursday, is also in focus as traders navigate market volatility in the wake of a knife-edge U.S. election that has pushed up the yuan and the Mexican peso.

Biden has claimed the pivotal Midwestern states of Wisconsin and Michigan. Late reporting showed the former vice president with a lead in Nevada and Arizona, while Trump held a lead in Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Expectations that a Biden administration would strike a slightly softer tone on trade policy is likely to weaken the dollar against the currencies of countries that often faced the threat of tariffs during Trump's administration, analysts said.

"The moves in the yuan and the peso show that the market is trying to price in a Biden victory," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.

"For slightly different reasons, we could also see the euro gain against the dollar."

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS briefly rose to over a two-year high of 6.6381 per dollar, extending its recent gains as China's currency has become a popular trade to bet on a Biden victory.

(For the latest election results and more coverage, click: https://www.reuters.com/world/us-election2020)

Emerging market currencies such as the Malaysian ringgit MYR=MY and the Indonesian rupiah IDR= also rose against the greenback.

The dollar index =USD against a basket of six major currencies stood at 93.350, little changed from the previous session.

The euro EUR=EBS bought $1.1736 on Thursday, steady from the previous session.

The British pound GBP=D3 fell 0.25% to $1.2960. Against the euro, the pound EURGBP=D3 fell 0.33% to 90.55 pence.

The dollar was little changed at 104.33 yen JPY=D3.

Even if Biden manages to surmount the legal challenges from Trump to become the next president, Republicans look likely to retain control of the Senate and can use that to stymie Biden's agenda - another complicating factor for currency traders.

Some analysts said Republican control of the Senate would prevent a Biden government from raising corporate taxes, which is positive for equities. However, a divided government also decreases the chances of big fiscal stimulus, which could be seen as a negative, other analysts said.

The Mexican peso MXN=, which had taken a hammering from the Trump administration's hard line on trade, was little changed at 20.96 per dollar following a 0.9% gain on Wednesday.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:05PM (0605 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1736

$1.1725

+0.11%

+4.70%

+1.1745

+1.1711

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

104.3300

104.5000

-0.18%

-3.96%

+104.4900

+104.2400

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

122.45

122.53

-0.07%

+0.41%

+122.6200

+122.2200

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9111

0.9119

-0.09%

-5.84%

+0.9127

+0.9108

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.2960

1.2993

-0.25%

-2.28%

+1.2990

+1.2930

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3133

1.3136

-0.02%

+1.10%

+1.3178

+1.3120

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.7166

0.7178

-0.15%

+2.14%

+0.7189

+0.7146

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.6697

0.6706

-0.10%

-0.45%

+0.6708

+0.6679

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

Multimedia U.S. election coveragehttps://www.reuters.com/world/us-election2020

(Reporting by Stanley White Editing by Shri Navaratnam & Simon Cameron-Moore)

((stanley.white@tr.com; +81 (0)3 4563 2799; twitter.com/stanleywhite1 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.