FOREX-Dollar loses ground after U.S. inflation data

By Sinéad Carew

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The dollar index lost some ground on Friday after U.S. consumer prices increased roughly in line with expectations in November as investors, who had feared a much higher inflation reading, bet that the actual number would not change the pace of interest rate hikes.

Labor Department data showed an increasing consumer price index (CPI) as the cost of goods and services rose broadly amid supply constraints for the largest annual gain since 1982.

The CPI rose 0.8% last month after surging 0.9% in October while in the 12 months through November, it rose 6.8%, following a 6.2% advance in October. This compared with a 0.7% forecast from economists polled by Reuters.

"Coming into the report, there was some concern it might have been a little hotter," said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities. "Given how the dollar traded ahead of the report, this is more of a relief rally from the other currencies."

Investors had been watching for a higher-than-consensus inflation reading and the possibility that such a reading would lead the Federal Reserve to signal a faster-than expected pace of interest rate hikes after the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, which ends on Wednesday.

"Today isn't going to change the message for next week. We're going to see a hawkish Fed. We're going to see a dot plot that moves higher," said Issa.

With the dollar index up almost 7% for the year-to-date, Issa acknowledged that "a lot has already priced in," but with overseas central banks looking less hawkish than the Fed, there was no credible alternative for currency investors.

"It's going to be hard to fade the dollar in the face of what's projected to be elevated inflation at least through to early second quarter. That's the challenge," he said.

Against a basket of its rivals =USD, the dollar went into negative territory after the CPI news and fell further as the day wore on with some trading choppiness. The index was last down 0.12% at 96.09.

The dollar was down 0.02% against Japan's yen JPY=EBS

The British pound inched up on Friday after the greenback lost ground after the U.S. inflation data. Sterling GBP=D3 was last trading up 0.28% at $1.3257.

The euro EUR=EBS was up 0.17% at $1.1312.

While Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets said that the forex market had positioned for a higher inflation reading, he was less bullish about the dollar for the rest of the year.

"The FX market has been extremely long U.S. dollars for several months so with this number coming in benign we're almost out of events that could push the dollar materially higher before year-end," he said, noting that next week's FOMC meeting and Powell's speech following the meeting are likely the last dollar catalyst events this year.

"Normally FX investors scale back positions for year end ... Today's price action where the dollar fell on neutral news is probably a prelude to that," Anderson said.

Elsewhere, China's yuan fell in onshore CNY=CFXS and offshore markets CNH=EBS after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) raised FX reserve requirements for the second time since June, and was further pressured when the central bank set its trading band midpoint weaker than expected.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:17PM (2017 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

96.0820

96.2120

-0.13%

6.780%

+96.4290

+95.9740

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1312

$1.1294

+0.17%

-7.41%

+$1.1324

+$1.1266

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

113.4350

113.4600

-0.02%

+9.79%

+113.7900

+113.2200

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

128.32

128.14

+0.14%

+1.10%

+128.4000

+127.8200

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9210

0.9237

-0.30%

+4.10%

+0.9252

+0.9201

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3257

$1.3222

+0.28%

-2.95%

+$1.3275

+$1.3188

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2726

1.2714

+0.13%

-0.03%

+1.2739

+1.2680

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7168

$0.7148

+0.29%

-6.81%

+$0.7182

+$0.7132

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0419

1.0429

-0.10%

-3.59%

+1.0447

+1.0410

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8530

0.8541

-0.13%

-4.55%

+0.8553

+0.8527

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6794

$0.6792

+0.03%

-5.40%

+$0.6806

+$0.6771

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.9520

8.9965

-0.56%

+4.18%

+9.0065

+8.9460

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.1292

10.1513

-0.22%

-3.23%

+10.1757

+10.1116

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.0531

9.0527

+0.12%

+10.45%

+9.0982

+9.0316

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.2413

10.2290

+0.12%

+1.64%

+10.2569

+10.2219

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew in New York, Tommy Wilkes and Saikat Chatterjee in London; Editing by Krishna Chandra, John Stonestreet and Angus MacSwan)

((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com))

