FOREX-Dollar loses ground after Fed raises rates, forecasts more hikes

By Sinéad Carew
NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The dollar was lower against the yen and the euro on Wednesday after first gaining ground when the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point as expected and said it would need to continue to raise rates.
The greenback reversed course and retreated when Fed Chair Jerome Powell took questions. The Fed projected at least an additional 75 basis points of increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023 as well as a rise in unemployment and a near stalling of economic growth.
Ahead of the Fed meeting, lower-than-expected inflation data had led some investors to hope that Powell would take a more dovish tone at Wednesday's press conference. But Powell said it was too soon to talk about the U.S. central bank's cutting interest rates and that the Fed's focus was on setting policy that would return inflation to its 2% goal over time.
"This is a more hawkish set of communications than markets expected. Policymakers dashed hopes for a sustained easing in financial conditions by maintaining previous language saying that 'ongoing increases' would be needed to put policy on a sufficiently restrictive footing," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay.
"By raising terminal rate projections to 5.1% and avoiding a sharp drop in longer-term rate expectations, officials refused to back down from the 'higher-for-longer' message that has been articulated for months," he said. "On balance, this suggests we will need to see more conclusive evidence of an easing in inflation pressures before the Fed 'pivots' in any meaningful way."
The euro EUR=EBS was last up 0.43% against the dollar at $1.0674. The dollar was down 0.24% at 135.235 yen JPY=EBS. Sterling GBP=D3 was last up 0.54% against the dollar at $1.2429.
The dollar index .DXY, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, was recently down 0.39%.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 3:29PM (2028 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0674
$1.0630
+0.43%
-6.10%
+$1.0695
+$1.0619
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
135.2350
135.5700
-0.24%
+17.48%
+135.9850
+134.5300
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
144.34
144.16
+0.12%
+10.77%
+144.5800
+143.5500
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9239
0.9286
-0.52%
+1.28%
+0.9296
+0.9216
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2429
$1.2365
+0.54%
-8.07%
+$1.2446
+$1.2345
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3544
1.3544
+0.01%
+7.13%
+1.3612
+1.3520
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6864
$0.6858
+0.12%
-5.55%
+$0.6881
+$0.6812
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9862
0.9873
-0.11%
-4.89%
+0.9890
+0.9832
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8586
0.8599
-0.15%
+2.21%
+0.8616
+0.8577
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6449
$0.6463
-0.11%
-5.68%
+$0.6469
+$0.6404
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
9.7310
9.7885
-0.66%
+10.38%
+9.8040
+9.7205
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.3841
10.3788
+0.05%
+3.71%
+10.4320
+10.3406
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.1658
10.2191
+0.04%
+12.71%
+10.2515
+10.1524
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.8446
10.8402
+0.04%
+6.03%
+10.8852
+10.8405
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
