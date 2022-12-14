FOREX-Dollar loses ground after Fed raises rates, forecasts more hikes

By Sinéad Carew

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The dollar was lower against the yen and the euro on Wednesday after first gaining ground when the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point as expected and said it would need to continue to raise rates.

The greenback reversed course and retreated when Fed Chair Jerome Powell took questions. The Fed projected at least an additional 75 basis points of increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023 as well as a rise in unemployment and a near stalling of economic growth.

Ahead of the Fed meeting, lower-than-expected inflation data had led some investors to hope that Powell would take a more dovish tone at Wednesday's press conference. But Powell said it was too soon to talk about the U.S. central bank's cutting interest rates and that the Fed's focus was on setting policy that would return inflation to its 2% goal over time.

"This is a more hawkish set of communications than markets expected. Policymakers dashed hopes for a sustained easing in financial conditions by maintaining previous language saying that 'ongoing increases' would be needed to put policy on a sufficiently restrictive footing," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay.

"By raising terminal rate projections to 5.1% and avoiding a sharp drop in longer-term rate expectations, officials refused to back down from the 'higher-for-longer' message that has been articulated for months," he said. "On balance, this suggests we will need to see more conclusive evidence of an easing in inflation pressures before the Fed 'pivots' in any meaningful way."

The euro EUR=EBS was last up 0.43% against the dollar at $1.0674. The dollar was down 0.24% at 135.235 yen JPY=EBS. Sterling GBP=D3 was last up 0.54% against the dollar at $1.2429.

The dollar index .DXY, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, was recently down 0.39%.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:29PM (2028 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0674

$1.0630

+0.43%

-6.10%

+$1.0695

+$1.0619

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

135.2350

135.5700

-0.24%

+17.48%

+135.9850

+134.5300

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

144.34

144.16

+0.12%

+10.77%

+144.5800

+143.5500

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9239

0.9286

-0.52%

+1.28%

+0.9296

+0.9216

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2429

$1.2365

+0.54%

-8.07%

+$1.2446

+$1.2345

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3544

1.3544

+0.01%

+7.13%

+1.3612

+1.3520

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6864

$0.6858

+0.12%

-5.55%

+$0.6881

+$0.6812

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9862

0.9873

-0.11%

-4.89%

+0.9890

+0.9832

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8586

0.8599

-0.15%

+2.21%

+0.8616

+0.8577

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6449

$0.6463

-0.11%

-5.68%

+$0.6469

+$0.6404

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

9.7310

9.7885

-0.66%

+10.38%

+9.8040

+9.7205

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.3841

10.3788

+0.05%

+3.71%

+10.4320

+10.3406

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.1658

10.2191

+0.04%

+12.71%

+10.2515

+10.1524

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.8446

10.8402

+0.04%

+6.03%

+10.8852

+10.8405

(Additional reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and Alden Bentley in New York, Alun John and Amanda Cooper in London, Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Alexander Smith, Kirsten Donovan, David Evans and Cynthia Osterman)

