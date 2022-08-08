FOREX-Dollar loiters off highs as traders eye CPI

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The dollar lurked just below recent highs on Tuesday as traders waited for U.S. inflation data due later in the week, which could take pressure off the Federal Reserve and put it on the greenback if it suggests the pace of price rises has peaked.

The data is due on Wednesday and the anticipation is likely to keep things calm until then.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars rose overnight and were steady in the pre-CPI calm in Asia. The Aussie AUD=D3 held gains at $0.6977. The kiwi NZD=D3 did likewise at $0.6276, leaving both just above their 50-day moving averages.

Sterling GBP=D3 held at $1.2081 and the euro EUR=EBS was stuck just above parity at $1.0189, with the continent's energy crisis meaning it may miss out on a boost if the dollar weakened. The yen JPY=EBS rose slightly to 134.75 per dollar.

On Tuesday, a New York Fed survey showed consumers' inflation expectations fell sharply in July, perhaps easing some of the upward pressure on rates from last week's strong jobs figures.

"Expectations that the Fed may announce another 75 basis point rate hike on September 21 have risen on the back of (Friday's) strong U.S. July payrolls report," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.

"Later this week, the July U.S. CPI inflation release is expected to show some moderation in inflation pressures," she said. "This may now be sufficient for the Fed to relax."

Economists polled by Reuters see year-on-year headline inflation USCPNY=ECI at 8.7% -- incredibly high, but below last month's 9.1% figure.

Money-market futures 0#FF: show traders see about a two-thirds chance of a 75 bp hike next month and have started pushing expectations for rate cuts back, deeper into 2023. FEDWATCH

Two-year Treasury yields US2YT=RR, which track short-term U.S. rate expectations, held at 3.2157% on Tuesday, with benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR 45 bps below that at 2.7572%.

An upside CPI surprise could drive yields and the dollar higher.

"Investors have become increasingly sure in their view that inflation will drop back fairly quickly, and that it will subsequently remain around the Fed's target," said Thomas Mathews of Capital Economics.

"The market is arguably quite vulnerable to a surprise on inflation, should any evidence gather it is staying high longer than expected. That would also probably prompt a sharper response from the Fed, and see the bond market selloff resume in earnest."

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0154 GMT

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0192

$1.0194

-0.02%

+0.00%

+1.0201

+1.0189

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

134.6950

135.0450

-0.21%

+17.16%

+135.0250

+134.7550

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=EBS

137.31

137.65

-0.25%

+0.00%

+137.7300

+137.2700

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9551

0.9555

-0.02%

+4.73%

+0.9556

+0.9551

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.2075

1.2080

-0.05%

-10.72%

+1.2088

+1.2074

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2869

1.2858

+0.07%

+1.77%

+1.2874

+1.2852

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.6978

0.6984

-0.06%

-3.99%

+0.6992

+0.6970

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.6277

0.6286

-0.15%

-8.31%

+0.6293

+0.6276

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook. Editing by Sam Holmes)

((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.