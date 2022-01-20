FOREX-Dollar little changed as Treasury yields dip, economic data disappoints
By Stephen Culp
NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The dollar pared earlier gains on Thursday as this week's upward trajectory of in U.S. Treasury yields took a breather.
The greenback edged lower after weekly applications for unemployment insurance unexpectedly jumped to a three-month high.
A separate report showed that sales of pre-owned U.S. homes dropped by 4.6% in December, more than analysts anticipated.
"The dollar's been soft this year," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Forex in New York. "The U.S. economy is facing big headwinds, which is why I’m not nearly as progressive as other people are on the Fed."
"There’s so much tightening coming, and the economy seems to me a bit more vulnerable than many people expected," Chandler added. "This means the dollar is going to have a tougher second half of the year than first half."
U.S. benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR were at 1.8308%, off their two-year high of 1.902% reached on Wednesday.
The advance was driven by market expectations that the U.S. Federal reserve will tighten monetary policy at a faster pace than previously anticipated. Fed funds futures 0#FF: have fully priced in a rate hike in March and a total of four in 2022.
"The big focus is next week’s FOMC meeting and the market will probably be cautious ahead of the weekend, and that’s because of the geopolitical uncertainty at the Ukrainian border," Chandler said, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee.
The Euro EUR=EBS was last at $1.1311, below an earlier high of $1.1369.
The pound GBP=D3 was 0.15% higher at $1.3636 and the yen JPY=D3 was nominally lower 114.11 per dollar.
The Aussie AUD=D3 firmed 0.64% to $0.7257, extending advances from the previous day, and the Canadian dollar CAD=D3 pared earlier gains, with one U.S. dollar worth C$1.2483.
The Norwegian crown fell after the central bank voted to keep interest rates on hold at 0.5% and said it was on track for an interest rate hike in March.
The crown was last down nearly 0.2% against both the euro EURNOK=D3 and the dollar NOK=D3.
Among cryptocurrencies, bitcoin BTC=BTSP was most recently up 3.6% at $43,182, while smaller rival ether ETH=BTSP gained 5.5% at $3,249.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:18AM (1518 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
95.5880
95.6000
+0.00%
-0.078%
+95.6670
+95.4170
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1331
$1.1344
-0.11%
-0.33%
+$1.1369
+$1.1329
Dollar/Yen
JPY=D3
114.1100
114.2100
-0.10%
-0.80%
+114.5400
+114.0400
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
129.29
129.67
-0.29%
-0.79%
+130.0800
+129.3100
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9154
0.9156
-0.02%
+0.36%
+0.9161
+0.9141
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3636
$1.3613
+0.15%
+0.81%
+$1.3650
+$1.3599
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2483
1.2516
-0.27%
-1.27%
+1.2516
+1.2474
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7257
$0.7211
+0.64%
-0.16%
+$0.7267
+$0.7207
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0373
1.0385
-0.12%
+0.04%
+1.0395
+1.0373
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8308
0.8332
-0.29%
-1.10%
+0.8338
+0.8310
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6789
$0.6787
+0.06%
-0.78%
+$0.6798
+$0.6756
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.7705
8.7745
-0.16%
-0.56%
+8.8075
+8.7555
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
9.9410
9.9580
-0.17%
-0.72%
+9.9881
+9.9333
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
9.1296
9.1118
+0.09%
+1.24%
+9.1486
+9.0878
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.3451
10.3362
+0.09%
+1.09%
+10.3731
+10.3257
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Stephen Culp; additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
((stephen.culp@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6076;))
