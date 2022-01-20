FOREX-Dollar little changed as Treasury yields dip, economic data disappoints

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The dollar pared earlier gains on Thursday as this week's upward trajectory of in U.S. Treasury yields took a breather.

The greenback edged lower after weekly applications for unemployment insurance unexpectedly jumped to a three-month high.

A separate report showed that sales of pre-owned U.S. homes dropped by 4.6% in December, more than analysts anticipated.

"The dollar's been soft this year," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Forex in New York. "The U.S. economy is facing big headwinds, which is why I’m not nearly as progressive as other people are on the Fed."

"There’s so much tightening coming, and the economy seems to me a bit more vulnerable than many people expected," Chandler added. "This means the dollar is going to have a tougher second half of the year than first half."

U.S. benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR were at 1.8308%, off their two-year high of 1.902% reached on Wednesday.

The advance was driven by market expectations that the U.S. Federal reserve will tighten monetary policy at a faster pace than previously anticipated. Fed funds futures 0#FF: have fully priced in a rate hike in March and a total of four in 2022.

"The big focus is next week’s FOMC meeting and the market will probably be cautious ahead of the weekend, and that’s because of the geopolitical uncertainty at the Ukrainian border," Chandler said, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee.

The Euro EUR=EBS was last at $1.1311, below an earlier high of $1.1369.

The pound GBP=D3 was 0.15% higher at $1.3636 and the yen JPY=D3 was nominally lower 114.11 per dollar.

The Aussie AUD=D3 firmed 0.64% to $0.7257, extending advances from the previous day, and the Canadian dollar CAD=D3 pared earlier gains, with one U.S. dollar worth C$1.2483.

The Norwegian crown fell after the central bank voted to keep interest rates on hold at 0.5% and said it was on track for an interest rate hike in March.

The crown was last down nearly 0.2% against both the euro EURNOK=D3 and the dollar NOK=D3.

Among cryptocurrencies, bitcoin BTC=BTSP was most recently up 3.6% at $43,182, while smaller rival ether ETH=BTSP gained 5.5% at $3,249.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:18AM (1518 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

95.5880

95.6000

+0.00%

-0.078%

+95.6670

+95.4170

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1331

$1.1344

-0.11%

-0.33%

+$1.1369

+$1.1329

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

114.1100

114.2100

-0.10%

-0.80%

+114.5400

+114.0400

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

129.29

129.67

-0.29%

-0.79%

+130.0800

+129.3100

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9154

0.9156

-0.02%

+0.36%

+0.9161

+0.9141

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3636

$1.3613

+0.15%

+0.81%

+$1.3650

+$1.3599

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2483

1.2516

-0.27%

-1.27%

+1.2516

+1.2474

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7257

$0.7211

+0.64%

-0.16%

+$0.7267

+$0.7207

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0373

1.0385

-0.12%

+0.04%

+1.0395

+1.0373

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8308

0.8332

-0.29%

-1.10%

+0.8338

+0.8310

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6789

$0.6787

+0.06%

-0.78%

+$0.6798

+$0.6756

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.7705

8.7745

-0.16%

-0.56%

+8.8075

+8.7555

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.9410

9.9580

-0.17%

-0.72%

+9.9881

+9.9333

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.1296

9.1118

+0.09%

+1.24%

+9.1486

+9.0878

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.3451

10.3362

+0.09%

+1.09%

+10.3731

+10.3257

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((stephen.culp@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6076;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.