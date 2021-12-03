FOREX-Dollar little changed after lower-than-expected U.S. payrolls
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The dollar surrendered most of its gains to trade little changed on Friday after the release of a disappointing U.S. jobs report that suggested the Federal Reserve could pull back from plans to accelerate tapering of its asset purchases and deliver less aggressive interest rate hikes.
U.S. non-farm payrolls increased by 210,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls would advance by 550,000 jobs. Estimates ranged from as low as a gain of 306,000 jobs to as high as 800,000.
"With this jobs report it may give them (Fed) pause to say 'okay we don't have to accelerate in December. We can give it another few weeks until we have better data from Omicron and we know what we're dealing with,'" said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.
"They can keep ahead with their taper timeline, but accelerating at this point in an information vacuum where we don't have all the information on Omicron is irresponsible and hasty," said Hayes, referring to the new, highly contagious COVID-19 variant.
In early morning trading, the dollar index rose 0.1% to 96.214 USD=.
The euro was slightly down at $1.1296 EUR=EBS.
Against the yen, the dollar was up 01% at 113.355 JPY=EBS.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 8:56AM (1356 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
96.1280
96.0900
+0.06%
6.831%
+96.3240
+95.9440
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1306
$1.1301
+0.05%
-7.46%
+$1.1334
+$1.1282
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
113.3500
113.2050
+0.13%
+9.71%
+113.4850
+112.9600
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
128.14
127.90
+0.19%
+0.96%
+128.2400
+127.6800
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9193
0.9202
-0.09%
+3.92%
+0.9217
+0.9170
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3280
$1.3298
-0.12%
-2.78%
+$1.3309
+$1.3255
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2770
1.2806
-0.29%
+0.27%
+1.2845
+1.2757
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7065
$0.7094
-0.39%
-8.14%
+$0.7095
+$0.7049
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0392
1.0400
-0.08%
-3.84%
+1.0408
+1.0387
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8510
0.8494
+0.19%
-4.78%
+0.8534
+0.8493
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6788
$0.6817
-0.52%
-5.56%
+$0.6818
+$0.6774
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
9.1000
9.0985
+0.13%
+6.09%
+9.1490
+9.0955
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.2887
10.2708
+0.17%
-1.70%
+10.3284
+10.2689
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
9.1211
9.0464
+0.79%
+11.28%
+9.1455
+9.0440
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.3130
10.2324
+0.79%
+2.35%
+10.3260
+10.2244
