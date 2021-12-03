FOREX-Dollar little changed after lower-than-expected U.S. payrolls

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The dollar surrendered most of its gains to trade little changed on Friday after the release of a disappointing U.S. jobs report that suggested the Federal Reserve could pull back from plans to accelerate tapering of its asset purchases and deliver less aggressive interest rate hikes.

U.S. non-farm payrolls increased by 210,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls would advance by 550,000 jobs. Estimates ranged from as low as a gain of 306,000 jobs to as high as 800,000.

"With this jobs report it may give them (Fed) pause to say 'okay we don't have to accelerate in December. We can give it another few weeks until we have better data from Omicron and we know what we're dealing with,'" said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.

"They can keep ahead with their taper timeline, but accelerating at this point in an information vacuum where we don't have all the information on Omicron is irresponsible and hasty," said Hayes, referring to the new, highly contagious COVID-19 variant.

In early morning trading, the dollar index rose 0.1% to 96.214 USD=.

The euro was slightly down at $1.1296 EUR=EBS.

Against the yen, the dollar was up 01% at 113.355 JPY=EBS.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 8:56AM (1356 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

96.1280

96.0900

+0.06%

6.831%

+96.3240

+95.9440

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1306

$1.1301

+0.05%

-7.46%

+$1.1334

+$1.1282

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

113.3500

113.2050

+0.13%

+9.71%

+113.4850

+112.9600

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

128.14

127.90

+0.19%

+0.96%

+128.2400

+127.6800

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9193

0.9202

-0.09%

+3.92%

+0.9217

+0.9170

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3280

$1.3298

-0.12%

-2.78%

+$1.3309

+$1.3255

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2770

1.2806

-0.29%

+0.27%

+1.2845

+1.2757

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7065

$0.7094

-0.39%

-8.14%

+$0.7095

+$0.7049

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0392

1.0400

-0.08%

-3.84%

+1.0408

+1.0387

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8510

0.8494

+0.19%

-4.78%

+0.8534

+0.8493

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6788

$0.6817

-0.52%

-5.56%

+$0.6818

+$0.6774

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

9.1000

9.0985

+0.13%

+6.09%

+9.1490

+9.0955

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.2887

10.2708

+0.17%

-1.70%

+10.3284

+10.2689

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.1211

9.0464

+0.79%

+11.28%

+9.1455

+9.0440

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.3130

10.2324

+0.79%

+2.35%

+10.3260

+10.2244

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additonal reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengalaru Editing by Paul Simao)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

