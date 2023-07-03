FOREX-Dollar little changed after ISM data, yen below 145 threshold

By Herbert Lash and Joice Alves

NEW YORK/LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - The dollar was little changed on Monday against a basket of major trading currencies and gained against a yen that's under intervention watch after the Japanese finance minister warned last week of excessive moves in the currency market.

The dollar initially weakened on news U.S. manufacturing slumped further in June to levels last seen when the economy was reeling from the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its manufacturing PMI dropped to 46.0 from 46.9 in May, the lowest reading since May 2020. It marked the eighth straight month that the PMI has been below the 50 threshold indicating contraction.

"The key on the ISM was the prices paid, which was much weaker than expected," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York. "The ISM saw the dollar pare its earlier gains," he said.

The yield on interest rate-sensitive two-year Treasuries fell on the news, before later heading higher, as did the dollar.

The ISM survey's measure of prices paid by manufacturers fell to 41.8 in June from 44.2 the prior month as bottlenecks in the supply chain eased and higher borrowing costs dampened demand.

The dollar index =USD, a measure of the U.S. currency against six other currencies, rose 0.068%.

The yen fell to near eight-month lows against the dollar as intervention came into sight after Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned on Friday against investors selling the yen too far as it weakened past the threshold of 145 to the dollar.

Japan bought yen in September, its first foray in the market to boost its currency since 1998, after a Bank of Japan (BOJ) decision to maintain ultra-loose policy drove the yen as low as 145 per dollar.

It intervened again in October after the yen plunged to a 32-year low of 151.94.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.17% versus the greenback to 144.59 per dollar.

The euro rebounded after earlier weakening on data showing a slowdown in factory activity in China and the euro zone renewed concerns about economic growth.

Fears of a slowdown in the global economy have weighed on the euro EUR=EBS, which started the third quarter down 0.1% at $1.0897, after rising for three consecutive quarters.

A private sector survey showed on Monday that China's factory activity growth slowed in June, with sentiment waning and recruitment cooling as firms grew increasingly concerned about sluggish market conditions.

Euro zone manufacturing activity contracted faster than initially thought in June as persistent policy tightening by the European Central Bank squeezed finances.

The euro EUR= was last down 0.05% at $1.0904.

China's onshore yuan CNY=CFXS was down slightly at 7.2419 after slipping to near eight-month lows against the dollar at the end of last week. CNY/

Currency bid prices at 11:33 a.m. (1533 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

103.0000

102.9500

+0.06%

-0.473%

+103.2700

+102.7400

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0906

$1.0909

-0.02%

+1.79%

+$1.0934

+$1.0870

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

144.5800

144.3150

+0.20%

+10.29%

+144.9100

+144.0000

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

157.67

157.44

+0.15%

+12.38%

+157.9200

+157.2700

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8966

0.8951

+0.18%

-3.03%

+0.9003

+0.8942

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2675

$1.2692

-0.12%

+4.82%

+$1.2723

+$1.2660

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3243

1.3250

-0.06%

-2.27%

+1.3273

+1.3231

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6677

$0.6661

+0.32%

-1.97%

+$0.6692

+$0.6637

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9777

0.9767

+0.10%

-1.19%

+0.9805

+0.9762

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8605

0.8589

+0.19%

-2.70%

+0.8605

+0.8581

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6151

$0.6137

+0.28%

-3.08%

+$0.6170

+$0.6125

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.6930

10.7420

-0.34%

+9.09%

+10.7620

+10.6890

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.6680

11.7163

-0.41%

+11.19%

+11.7351

+11.6656

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.8441

10.7780

+0.59%

+4.19%

+10.8737

+10.7701

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.8271

11.7576

+0.59%

+6.08%

+11.8411

+11.7573

