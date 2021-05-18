FOREX-Dollar left wounded, Fed minutes and inflation in focus

By Stanley White

TOKYO, May 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar teetered near a six-year low against its Canadian counterpart and nursed losses against European currencies as expectations that U.S. interest rates will remain low undermined the greenback.

The minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent meeting due later on Wednesday are expected to confirm that policymakers think a rate hike is still in the distance.

Investors will also be scrutinising consumer price data in Britain and Canada later in the trading day to determine how quickly major economies will be forced to rein in their accommodative monetary policy, which holds the key to the dollar's trend in the medium term.

"I'm most concerned about the relative strength of inflation," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.

"The recent release of U.S. consumer prices printed quite high. If Britain and Canada remain below that level, it suggests the pace of normalisation in the United States will be faster. Dollar selling may not last much longer."

Against the Canadian dollar CAD=D3, the greenback traded at C$1.2069, close to its weakest since May 2015.

The British pound GBP=D3 bought $1.4188, which was near its strongest level since late February.

The euro EUR=D3 was steady at $1.2223.

The dollar was little changed at 108.90 yen JPY=D3 and 0.8976 Swiss franc CHF=EBS.

Data last week showing U.S. consumer prices rose 4.2% in April from a year earlier was the fastest increase in more than a decade, which stunned investors.

Fed policymakers have said this is a temporary spike and reiterated that they expect interest rates to remain low, which has taken some steam out of the dollar, but not all are convinced by the Fed's persuasion.

Expectations for policy tightening in Canada and the gradual lifting of coronavirus restrictions in Britain have lifted both countries' currencies, but any suggestion of benign inflation could help the greenback recoup some of its losses.

Elsewhere, the Australian AUD=D3 and New Zealand dollars NZD=D3 held onto recent gains, but traders are closing watching commodity prices to determine whether the Antipodeans will break out of their recent trading range.

In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin BTC=BTSP stabilised at $43,253, and rival digital currency ether ETH=BTSP traded at $3,409, but some jitters remain after China banned its financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions.

