FOREX-Dollar languishes near 3-month lows, bitcoin perks up

By David Henry and Iain Withers
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - The dollar languished near four-month lows against major currencies on Monday as bets on a robust global economic recovery continued to support currencies seen as riskier.
The dollar index =USD moved around the 90 mark, down 0.26% on the day in morning trading in New York, slightly above a four-month low on Friday of 89.646.
Since the end of March, the greenback, seen as a safe-haven trade, has retreated steadily with optimism about the global economic recovery. But lately that move down seems to have slowed as traders begin to anticipate higher U.S. interest rates coming when the U.S. Federal Reserves reacts to signs of increasing inflation.
"Markets have to start pricing in a slightly more hawkish Fed going forward," Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman wrote on Monday morning.
Data due on Friday, including U.S. personal consumption and inflation figures, could move the markets to anticipate a more hawkish tone from the next Fed policy meeting on June 15-16. But for now, Thin said, "the dollar is coming under some modest pressure as the week begins."
Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes US10YT=RR were steady around 1.61% on Monday morning.
Traders are also watching for progress on a new stimulus package in the United States, after the White House pared down its infrastructure bill to $1.7 trillion on Friday but failed to gain Senate Republican backing.
Among the currencies gaining on the dollar was the euro, up 0.34% to $1.222. The single currency has gained around 4% on the greenback since March EUR=EBS as Europe has moved to catch up with the United States in vaccinating its people and reviving its economy.
Cryptocurrencies fought back on Monday, retaking ground lost during a bout of weekend selling that was fueled by further signs of a Chinese crackdown on the emerging sector.
Bitcoin rebounded 8% to $37,629, but was still down after crashing in recent days, falling as much as 17% to $31,107 on Sunday. BTC=BSTP
Bitcoin halved in value just weeks after April's record peak of $64,895, undermining the case for its mainstream acceptance.
The catalyst for Sunday's slump was that cryptocurrency "miners," who mint cryptocurrencies by using powerful computers to solve complex math puzzles, were halting Chinese operations in the face of increasing scrutiny from authorities.
Ether, ETH= the second-largest cryptocurrency, rose 14% to $2,385, about half of its high two weeks ago.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:00AM (1400 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
89.7860
90.0330
-0.26%
-0.217%
+90.1080
+89.7970
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.2223
$1.2182
+0.34%
+0.05%
+$1.2224
+$1.2172
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
108.7750
108.9600
-0.17%
+5.28%
+108.9900
+108.7000
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
132.94
132.70
+0.18%
+4.74%
+133.0400
+132.5300
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8959
0.8979
-0.19%
+1.30%
+0.9002
+0.8960
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.4162
$1.4159
+0.03%
+3.67%
+$1.4171
+$1.4113
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2053
1.2064
-0.08%
-5.34%
+1.2085
+1.2052
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7749
$0.7730
+0.27%
+0.76%
+$0.7751
+$0.7706
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0949
1.0936
+0.12%
+1.31%
+1.0964
+1.0932
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8630
0.8605
+0.29%
-3.44%
+0.8649
+0.8603
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.7207
$0.7162
+0.64%
+0.38%
+$0.7210
+$0.7158
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.3425
8.3925
-0.53%
-2.78%
+8.3875
+8.3390
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.1970
10.2146
-0.17%
-2.58%
+10.2192
+10.1620
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.3166
8.3200
+0.27%
+1.47%
+8.3397
+8.3111
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.1655
10.1380
+0.27%
+0.88%
+10.1698
+10.1317
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Iain Withers in London; Editing by Will Dunham)
