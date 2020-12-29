FOREX-Dollar languishes amid pandemic aid optimism, pound meanders

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The dollar languished near a 2-1/2-year low on Tuesday as investors were encouraged to take on more risk as U.S. lawmakers pushed forward with an enhanced COVID-19 relief package.

The House of Representatives voted on Monday to increase stimulus payments to qualified Americans to $2,000 from $600, sending the measure on to the Senate for a vote.

Last week's Brexit agreement, while bare bones, also supported the outlook for global growth, lifting Asian stocks on Tuesday following Wall Street gains.

"Optimism abounds, and it’s generally coming from equity markets," said Bart Wakabayashi, Tokyo Branch manager of State Street Bank and Trust.

"The dollar is very heavy, and that will continue into next year."

The dollar index declined 0.1% to 90.125 =USD in holiday-thinned trading, wallowing near the 89.723 level reached on Dec. 17 for the first time since April 2018.

Short positions on the dollar swelled in the week ended Dec. 21 to $26.6 billion, the highest in three months, according to Reuters' calculations based on data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday.

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.22375 EUR=EBS in the Asian session, hovering near the 2-1/2-year high of 1.22735 touched earlier this month.

The dollar bought 103.695 yen JPY=EBS, little changed against another safe-haven currency.

Sterling rose 0.2% to $1.3484 GBP= following a two-day decline. It was as high as $1.3625 this month, a level unseen since May 2018, but investors have taken profits following the confirmation last week of a Brexit trade deal.

While the pact came as a relief, it leaves Britain far more detached from the EU, analysts say.

"People are still trying to figure out what this Brexit agreement means," weighing on the pound, said State Street's Wakabayashi.

"Nothing has really been agreed on financial markets, and that’s a big negative for the UK."

The Australian dollar rose 0.2% to 75.927 U.S. cents, while its New Zealand counterpart added 0.3% to 71.19 U.S. cents.

The Chinese yuan rose 0.2% to 6.5192 per dollar in the offshore market CNH=EBS. It changed hands onshore at 6.5310 per dollar CNY=CFXS.

Bitcoin slipped 2.4% to $26,367 BTC=BTSP, continuing its retreat from the all-time high of $28,377.94 set Sunday.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:13PM (613 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2239

$1.2216

+0.19%

+9.17%

+1.2243

+1.2207

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

103.6800

103.8250

-0.16%

-4.57%

+103.7920

+103.6550

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

126.94

126.77

+0.13%

+4.09%

+126.9800

+126.7100

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8871

0.8886

-0.16%

-8.31%

+0.8887

+0.8868

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.3479

1.3460

+0.19%

+1.67%

+1.3493

+1.3443

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2821

1.2849

-0.19%

-1.29%

+1.2848

+1.2824

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.7595

0.7583

+0.20%

+8.29%

+0.7598

+0.7577

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.7121

0.7103

+0.30%

+5.87%

+0.7122

+0.7099

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sam Holmes & Simon Cameron-Moore)

